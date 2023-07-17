Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jane Birkin, Actress, Singer, & Inspiration Behind the Hermès Bag, Dies at 76

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Jane Birkin has sadly died at the age of 76, according to reports. Cause of Birkin's death is currently unknown.

The British-French star was many things, including an actor, singer, style icon, inspiration, and mother.

Birkin quickly rose to fame with the release of her ultra-sensual duet "Je t'aime...moi non plus" with late musician, actor, and director Serge Gainsbourg. She also starred in Gainsbourg's even-more controversial film, Je t'aime moi non plus.

Birkin starred in several other notable films, including La Piscine (The Swimming Pool), Death on the NileEvil Under the sun, and La moutarde me monte au nez (I'm Losing My Temper).

Birkin's music career presented fans with noteworthy projects like Di doo dahLolita Go Home, and Ex fan des sixties to name a few.

At the same time, Birkin was an undeniable style star, known for her effortlessly chic looks and her signature woven basket bag that she carried almost everywhere. The icon even inspired the famous Hermès Birkin bag.

Birkin was well-known for her highly-publicized relationship with Gainsbourg, whom she dated for over a decade. Together, the two share a daughter, singer, and actor Charlotte Gainsbourg.

In addition to Charlotte, Birkin leaves behind daughter Lou Doillon. Birkin also had a third child, Kate Barry, a photographer for Vogue and The Sunday Times Magazine, who passed in 2013.

Birkin's prolific career laid the foundation for a legacy and influence that will forever be felt. Long live the legend, and may she rest in peace.

  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
