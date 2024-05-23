New Balance's Revived Dad Shoe Lights Up the Streets (& Skies)

Missed the Northern Lights last week? Well, New Balance might make it up to you with just the right techy sneakers for your next Northern Lights 'fit.

New Balance recently unveiled a "Northern Lights" pack (of course!), comprised of the label's retro but also futuristic 860v2 sneaker.

Atop the dad shoe's meshy uppers, the New Balance 860v2 embraces shiny silver and white toppings, accompanied by bursts of energetic color.

In turn, New Balance quite literally brings the famously beautiful lights to the feet, making its breathable runner look seriously spaced out (in a good way).

Get ready for the arrival of New Balance's 860v2 "Northern Lights" sneakers on June 1. This pack will include three colorways: an icy Arctic Grey, Rosewood, and Mallard Green. For anyone immediately in the market for aurora borealis drip, catch the New Balance pack on Naked's website at the top of June.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since being revived from the 2010s, the New Balance 806v2 sneakers has been somewhat of a quiet banger in the sneaker world.

It helps that New Balance enlisted some of its biggest collaborators like Dime and Aimé Leon Dore in the model's revival era (COMME des GARÇONS too). Although, ALD fans couldn't wear the collab until this year, but the bold pairs made some noise when they were finally out for delivery.

In addition to solid in-line colorways, size? served up pretty pink 860v2 sneakers that were exclusive to the retailer.

According to the world's aurora chasers, there will be more opportunities to see those famous dancing lights across the U.S. again.

However, the New Balance 860 sneaker in all of its Northern Lights glory is only a limited proposition so prepare your credit cards to grab the shoes post-haste.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the Northern Lights pack now en route, it seems like New Balance is prepping the 860v2 shoe for its shining 1906 moment.