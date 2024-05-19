Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Dug Up an Insane ‘00s Sneaker-Clog for a Revival

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike seems to have tunnel vision for two things right now: bringing back classic shoes and staying on top of the slip-on craze. The sportswear brand checks both to-do boxes with the unearthing of its Nike Clogposite. 

The Nike Clogposite is indeed back, whether you like it or not. When the Nike sneaker-clog debuted in the early 2000s, most Nike fans leaned on the "not" side. 

The Nike Clogposite is essentially a mule-fied Flightposite 1. The Clogposite borrows the sneaker's famous undulating design and cushioning, bringing these iconic features to a laceless, slide-on model. 

Whereas the Flightposite was made for the court, the Clogposite was designed for more postgame flexing and comfort (and beyond, depending on your mood).

Last seen around 2010 (plus usual after-market platforms), the Nike Clogposite returns in rather perfect timing. Currently, clogs are all the rage, and not just the comfy classics. The category has evolved to incorporate more hybrid versions recently, such as trail-friendly renditions and even iterations for sneakerheads.

Of course, Nike has its own efforts under its soles, including the Birkenstock-like Calm mules and even its Swoosh-branded "Crocs." But with its Clogposite, all the label had to do was blow the dust off (probably) and give the model a nice bath in fresh colorways. 

Nike's Clogposite shoe recently emerged in a chrome and black schemes, both scheduled to release sometime during the Fall 2024 season. The sneaker-clog also appeared in neon yellow and creamy white flavors, as seen during Nike's SNKRS Showcase in 2023 (those pairs are also due for a fall launch). 

At the same time, little birdies are chirping about a Supreme collaboration before the summer is out. Talk about a nice ease in the Clogposite Fall season ahead. 

