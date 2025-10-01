Inside the Japanese Cafés That Birthed a New Form of Jazz

Japan embraced American jazz the way it embraced American denim, with an obsession that inspired iteration and evolution. Today, both Japanese denim and Japanese jazz are unique genres with a thriving scene that extends beyond the island country's borders. But unlike denim, which is centralized in Okayama, Japanese jazz was birthed by a disparate network of domestic cafés.

These Japanese jazz cafés are the subject of a lush new book, Jazz Kissa: The Soul of Japanese Listening Culture.

Jazz kissa is the Japanese term for jazz café, a flattening of the Japanese term Kissaten that refers to a casual café. Photographer Katsumasa Kusunose is an authority on these listening spaces, having first experienced a Jazz kissa in 1976, aged 17.

He's since spent the past 15 years documenting these spaces, publishing several books and magazines dedicated to jazz kissas and the culture they facilitate.

This new book, spanning 336 pages, is the result of his work over those years.

As much as this book documents the homely interiors of these cafés, with aged wood tables and records lining the walls, it also offers a deep dive into the rare vintage audio systems that fill these spaces.

From the horn-loaded Altec A7 loudspeaker, first released around 1946 and still revered by audiophiles, to the bespoke amplifiers made for each café, the book explores the audio engineering that defines each café’s sound. Even the book’s paper references the hardware of the Jazz Kissa, its texture inspired by the aforementioned Altec A7 speakers.

At a time when listening bars and listening rooms are becoming increasingly popular, this book, available now for $140, is a deep dive into a musical café culture that has existed for over 100 years.

For almost as long as there have been musicians blending traditional Japanese music with the sounds of American jazz, there have been jazz kissas curating the perfect space to listen to such music.

