Remember 2023? This Book Includes All Its Best Fashion Moments

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Style Not Com, the popular fashion Instagram page founded by Beka Gvishiani, has a distinctive and synonymous graphic language: a blue box with white text, written in all capital letters, and centered.

Now, using its signature style of fashion reportage, Style Not Com is releasing its second book rounding up some of its favorite fashion moments from 2023.

Following up its debut book release last year, the new and aptly-titled "Fashion In 2023" taps some of the highlights of the last 12 months and opens with the line: “I am back with a smaller book, but with bigger stories."

The topics that Style Not Com covers include Saint Laurent’s fashion show in Berlin (which is shown on a black background instead of Style Not Com’s typical blue), Martine Rose being the boss of menswear, and a giant penis at J.W. Anderson’s show venue. 

Style Not Com

The book was presented for the first time at a private dinner hosted at Saint Ambroeus' original location in Milan during fashion week.

In attendance, around 50 guests of industry insiders, locals, and friends were offered a look at the new book in a setting that had been customized with lots of Style Not Com’s blue hue.

Style Not Com

Part of the decorations was a window display of custom cakes that the restaurant created as a surprise, which included a remake of the blue cap that founder Gvishiani often wears. Meanwhile, table decorations mirrored the format Style Not Com uses for its Instagram account.

On each plate, a blue-colored piece of square card read: “There is no menu. Eat everything. Trust us.”

Not the only example of this dinner going against conventions, there was also no set seating and guests were served typical breakfast foods for dinner. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the pace that the fashion industry moves, it's easy to forget about all the monumental collaborations, rising indie designers, and various viral trends that the year brought to the fashion industry.

Now, thanks to Style Not Com, last year's biggest moments have been immortalized in a useful, very small book.

