Jeff Bezos Is an IG Fiancé Now

We all know someone who has been forced to take photos of their other half for Instagram purposes at one time or another.

A friend, a colleague, a family member, or perhaps even you have been a victim. It’s a sad moment not only for the photographer held hostage, but for any onlookers bearing witness to the countless retakes, repositions, and the sadness behind the cameraman’s eyes.

It's a lonely place by all accounts and it appears no one is safe, not even Amazon emperor Jeff Bezos, who was recently spotted off the coast of Portofino, Italy, aboard his giant mega yacht, Koru, snapping content of his bikini-clad fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

Engagement (and being named Forbes' third richest person on the planet) aside, it’s been a cringe few months for Bezos.

Despite owning a $500 million USD superyacht which comes equipped with three decks, a swimming pool, and a 250-foot helipad support vessel, Bezos still manages to make it feel tragic by adding a figurehead that resembles his 53 year old fiancée.

That after Bezos the internet chuckling once more back in April after he was spotted at Coachella wearing a swagless fit he purchased for $12 from his very own Amazonian backyard.

Still, we’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: anyone else this was happening to and it could be considered cute, but given Bezos’s history of shortchanging, firing, union-busting, polluting, and much more, we find it okay to laugh.

In fact, probably the most pleasing thing about this entire occurrence is that there's finally proof that no matter how rich you are, how big your super yacht is, or how much your Malibu mansion is worth, no one is safe from the dreaded forced photographer role. Not even Bezos.