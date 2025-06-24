From ASICS to Vans, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS and A Ma Maniére x Nike — as well as the release of yet another sneaker-loafer.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

ASICS x Cecilie Bahnsen GEL-Cumulus 16

up there

Release Date: June 27

Editor's Notes: Cecilie Bahnsen, known for her overtly feminine design language, brings her "Everyday Couture" practice to the ASICS' GEL-Cumulus 16 runner. And if you're familiar with the duo's previous collaborations, you won't be surprised to learn that the result is floral sneakers.

Nike x Patta Air Max 90

Patta

Release Date: June 27

Editor's Notes: Yes, there are more Patta Air Max 90s on the way.

Last week, the wavy Air Max arrived in its debut two colorways. This week, a new duo of colorways hits Patta's shop shelves, including this clean black, grey, and brown rendition.

On x FKA Twigs Cloud X

On

Release Date: June 26

Editor's Notes: On and FKA twigs are launching their first co-designed capsule.

On the bottom half of their sneaker, the sole unit features On’s signature hole-covered Cloudtec, while the upper is lined with cutouts exposing mesh underlays. It’s typical techy stuff for On, except the laces crisscross up the wearer’s leg, imitating the silky laces of a ballet flat.

Drake's x New Balance Allerdale

New Balance

Release Date: June 27

Editor's Notes: Drake’s London has teamed up with New Balance for its very first sneaker collaboration, reworking the Allerdale walking shoe with a distinctly British twist. The design blends pebbled chocolate leather, olive green suede, and chestnut overlays, but the standout detail is the red-and-cream dotted laces, a nod to Drake’s heritage in handmade ties.

Nike Air Max Phenomena SWDC

Sneaker Jagers

Release Date: 2025

Editor's Notes: Nike has joined the sneaker-loafer movement. Finally.

The Air Max Phenomena SWDC is a leather slip-on crafted by the Serena Williams Design Collective, merging Nike’s iconic sportswear heritage with a formal loafer.

A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Max 95

A Ma Maniére

Release Date: June 28

Editor's Notes: Speaking of leather Nike Air Maxes... this collaboration is part of Nike and A Ma Maniére’s seasonal campaign, Every Summer Tells a Story, celebrating Black culture and summer traditions.

This latest release takes the classic Air Max 95 and turns it luxe. Switching out the mesh and synthetic materials from the original model, A Ma Maniére dresses the entire upper in various leather fabrics.

Vans x Neighborhood OTW Classic Slip-On 98 Sneaker

END.

Release Date: June 27

Editor's Notes: This isn't a monochrome, simple Vans Slip-On. Created together with Shinsuke Takizawa’s Neighborhood label, the debossed detailing added across the sneaker reveals itself on closer inspection.

