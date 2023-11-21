How Can Jill Biden Move Under Her Massive Scarf? 

As the president’s wife, Jill Biden’s wardrobe consists of appropriately safe choices but she stepped things up while serving Thanksgiving dinner at a naval base in Virginia the weekend before the holiday. Over her dress and Barbie-pink blazer, Biden cocooned herself in a massive cream-colored scarf in a rare fashion-forward moment. Her First Lady style isn’t about taking risks, in fact, it often looks like the First Lady might still shop at the mall.

Biden’s outfit was pretty ordinary otherwise, even as far as Jill Biden's outfits go. She often dons a midi-dress with a blazer in a primary color, effectively looking like a teacher on parent conference night, and this was no different..

Jill Biden is a teacher, to be fair, still working at Northern Virginia Community College even while her husband heads up the country. Her style is consistently conservative and leans towards professional comfort, sometimes forsaking fashion altogether. At a Halloween event this fall, for example, Biden even wore a pair of running sneakers under a dress, exuding an overworked underpaid educator attitude.

But that scarf, though.

The first lady could have just worn a coat, y’know? The decision to instead swaddle herself in a massive scarf is definitely a choice. Biden always looks presidential, albeit in an Every Mom Everywhere kind of way, and this scarf is no different... except for its sheer size.

When I said massive, I meant massive. Like Lenny Kravitz's Giant Scarf massive. In fact, Biden’s scarf looks like it has a life of its own, the way it’s eliminating any possibility of upper mobility.

Walking from the helipad into the Thanksgiving event, President Joe Biden had to clutch his wife’s hand, as if her blanket-like wrap had so securely strapped her in place that she’d be prone to topple over at any moment.

This massive cream scarf isn’t that outrageous, really, but it is out-there enough that, amidst a sea of same-y Jill Biden outfits, it’s amusingly different. But despite the ridiculous drape happening here, the first lady herself doesn’t actually look silly. You could even picture her wearing her giant scarf on the front lawn of the White House, welcoming incoming diplomats. If she can get her arms out, that is.