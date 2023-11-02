Sign up to never miss a drop
Fat Joe Served Serious Streetwear In Carhartt & sacai

Words By Tayler Willson

Fat Joe is dressing hard nowadays. If you don't believe me, just look at the Carhartt WIP x sacai 'fit he was wearing as he arrived at Maddison Square Garden on November 1 to watch the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Make It Rain rapper wore the logo-patch cotton jacket, which retails at $2,800, and the beanie, $200, from the collection, which was released back in September.

Let me be clear: I don't see much of Fat Joe anymore. In fact, the Terror Squad member has barely entered my thoughts since I banished him for wearing a lopsided trilby hat and an ill-fitting trench coat in the music video of What’s Luv? (featuring Ashanti) in 2002.

That, though, was over two decades ago and, not being one to hold a grudge, I’m here to see how Fat Joe is dressing nowadays. As it happens, he’s ditched the dreaded trilby and oversized trench and is actually firing pretty hard right now.

Turns out there’s more to Fat Joe than huge white T-shirts, knee-length basketball jerseys, and ludicrously chunky chains in 2023.

Sure, he still has his signature marker pen-like refined facial hair, yet one quick scroll through his 6 million-strong Instagram account and it's easy to find a myriad of more considered and stylish 'fits than we've seen before.

It appears, my friends, that Fat Joe, at the tender age of 53, is finally dressin’. And, more importantly, it turns out he isn’t actually fat anymore either. Nice one, Fat Joe. Or Should I say, Joe.

