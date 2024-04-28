New Balance's Sneakers Are Looking Grey-t for Grey Day

It's that time of year again, sneakerheads: New Balance Grey Day is near. It goes without saying that no one nails grey (and great) dad shoes quite like New Balance and the annual holiday is merely a reminder of New Balance's grey shoe excellence, honoring the color that's become synonymous with the Boston-based sneaker label and its classically uncool-cool footwear.

New Balance's Grey Day 2024 will take over the entire month of May with celebrations of everything NB Grey. And with a month-long holiday comes plenty of solid sneakers — more like grey-t sneakers. Get it? Great? Grey-t?

Anywho, New Balance builds anticipation for Grey Day '24 with two of its buzziest shoes of right now: the 1906R and WRPD Runner (the latter is fresh off a delicious pink makeover). But arguably even better? The otherwise ordinary New Balance M1080 Fresh Foam running shoe that now wears suede over its breathable mesh upper. Deliciously plain.

atmos 1 / 2

The New Balance sneakers are stylish as heck, presenting near-tonal shoe shapes in a "Moonrock" and "Utility" grey colorways plucked from New Balance's color archives. The light grey hues grace each style's sleek silhouette, making even these modestly grey-hued sneakers essential for summer rotations. New Balance truly gets it.

The New Balance Grey Day 2024 sneakers are due to land as early as May 1 at select stockists, providing more than enough time to prep a holiday 'fit. Some stores, like streetwear stalwart Concepts, are already selling certain styles.

Even if you miss the initial offering, the grey shoes will also be available at New Balance's website on May 17.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

I want to remind you that the above New Balance Grey Day kicks are only a taste of what's in-store for the colorway-conscious sneaker holiday.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Yep, New Balance has plenty more grey (and appreciably chunky) dad shoes where that came from.