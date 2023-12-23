Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Timothée Chalamet Has Gone Powerpuff Mode...In Powerpuff Girl Dunks

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

For last-minute holiday errands, Timothée Chalamet has gone Powerpuff mode...in Powerpuff Girls Dunks.

The Wonka star was out and about on December 23, finishing his holiday shopping at Chanel in Beverly Hills. Picking up a gift for girlfriend Kylie Jenner, perhaps? Well, one can't go wrong with a gift from his new Chanel family.

Anywho, Chalamet practiced his typical lowkey outfitting during the run, wearing a black pullover with the hood pulled over a New York Yankees cap paired with baggy cargo trousers.

His footwear wasn't so secretive, though. Chalamet broke up his all-black look with the unmistakable green and black pair of Nike SB's Powerpuff Girls Dunks. Indeed, the actor is team Buttercup.

Surprisingly, Chalamet didn't pull out his Wonka Dunks for the occasion. But I wouldn't want to run errands in such exclusive pairs, either. The sneaker choice of Powerpuff Girl Dunks makes sense for Chalamet, nonetheless.

Chalamet is relatively easy to spot even in his dressed-down, incognito looks often equipped with solid sneakers (he wore the latest ensemble but with white Forces just a day ago). Chalamet's sneaker rotation is pretty solid, involving impressive shoes like Wales Boner x adidas, Nike SB Jordan 4s, and Rick Owens' Converse shoes.

Plus, nothing speaks to his silly guy energy like a bright green sneaker inspired by crime-fighting kindergarteners with superpowers.

Call me crazy, but maybe he's on to something with last-minute Christmas shopping in Powerpuff Girls Dunks. A blend of sugar, spice, and everything Nike SB sounds like a solid power boost for getting through the final crowded hours of holiday shopping.

Or maybe that's just my delusional thoughts, thinking superhero-influenced Dunks will actually help combat packed stores. A Powerpuff-slash-Nike fan can dream, can't she?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
’96 Nuptse Dip Dye Jacket
The North Face
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
BXTR Metal
Oakley
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Mafate Three 2
HOKA
$220
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Finally Hit the Turf
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wait, Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Are Actually Dating??
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • timothee chalamet powerpuff dunks outfit
    Timothée Chalamet Has Gone Powerpuff Mode...In Powerpuff Girl Dunks
    • Style
  • jordan sneakers releases 2024
    Jordan's Spring 2024 Lineup Has Sprung
    • Sneakers
  • Levi's x BEAMS Collection 2023
    Levi’s & BEAMS Are Going Super (Super) Wide
    • Style
  • Uniqlo's crossbody shoulder bag, printed with a Marimekko print in beige white and black
    UNIQLO Beautified Its World-Conquering Bag
    • Style
  • KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba sneakers in a black and white colorway
    It's a KITHmas Miracle! The KITH x Clarks x Samba Shoes Return
    • Sneakers
  • A model walks the runway during the Peter Do Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France.
    Our Favorite Indie Designers of 2023
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023