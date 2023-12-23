Timothée Chalamet Has Gone Powerpuff Mode...In Powerpuff Girl Dunks

For last-minute holiday errands, Timothée Chalamet has gone Powerpuff mode...in Powerpuff Girls Dunks.

The Wonka star was out and about on December 23, finishing his holiday shopping at Chanel in Beverly Hills. Picking up a gift for girlfriend Kylie Jenner, perhaps? Well, one can't go wrong with a gift from his new Chanel family.

Anywho, Chalamet practiced his typical lowkey outfitting during the run, wearing a black pullover with the hood pulled over a New York Yankees cap paired with baggy cargo trousers.

Backgrid

His footwear wasn't so secretive, though. Chalamet broke up his all-black look with the unmistakable green and black pair of Nike SB's Powerpuff Girls Dunks. Indeed, the actor is team Buttercup.

Surprisingly, Chalamet didn't pull out his Wonka Dunks for the occasion. But I wouldn't want to run errands in such exclusive pairs, either. The sneaker choice of Powerpuff Girl Dunks makes sense for Chalamet, nonetheless.

Backgrid

Chalamet is relatively easy to spot even in his dressed-down, incognito looks often equipped with solid sneakers (he wore the latest ensemble but with white Forces just a day ago). Chalamet's sneaker rotation is pretty solid, involving impressive shoes like Wales Boner x adidas, Nike SB Jordan 4s, and Rick Owens' Converse shoes.

Plus, nothing speaks to his silly guy energy like a bright green sneaker inspired by crime-fighting kindergarteners with superpowers.

Backgrid

Call me crazy, but maybe he's on to something with last-minute Christmas shopping in Powerpuff Girls Dunks. A blend of sugar, spice, and everything Nike SB sounds like a solid power boost for getting through the final crowded hours of holiday shopping.

Or maybe that's just my delusional thoughts, thinking superhero-influenced Dunks will actually help combat packed stores. A Powerpuff-slash-Nike fan can dream, can't she?