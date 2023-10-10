Joe Burrow's Off-Field Style Is Officially Insano

Joe Burrow is not only admired for the way he plays the game but the way he carries himself off the field as well.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's pre-game style has become somewhat of a spectacle in itself on game days. Last season's Football Sundays saw fans patiently waiting to see what new Burrow look dropped — and what Cartier shades he pulled out for the day.

Even Burrow is aware of his Cartier game, captioning one of his 'fit pics with a classic Lil Baby line: "Cartier glasses, I won't even peek at you."

Hey, they don't call him Joe Cool — amongst a slew of other nicknames like Joe Shiesty, Joe Brr, and Smokin' Joe — for nothing.

A face-off between the Bengals and Cardinals on October 8 saw the Bengals walk away victorious (a 35-20 win), with Burrow throwing three touchdown passes to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow was even dressed to win, rolling up ahead of the game in his usual bold fashions. For starters, he sported an $80 multicolored patchwork mohair hoodie by Live2Love, the brand behind some of Burrow's previous looks, including that one sherpa jacket that left folks talking for days (in a good way).

Along with the statement sweater, Burrow opted for some simple black trousers and his go-to black monogram Louis Vuitton duffle.

Burrow's footwear, however, was equally as vivid as his pullover, with the quarterback sporting Kid Cudi's MSCHF Super Normal 2 shoes...that are far from normal, actually. Then again, it's MSCHF (medical boot slays) and Kid Cudi (famous outlandishly-dressed musician) we're talking about here.

The Kid Cudi x MSCHF Super Normal 2 shoes boast a fluffy build, crazy swirls, striking hues, and even trippy thick laces. Essentially, Cudi took MSCHF's Super Normal 2 to "Insano" levels (hence the shoe's name).

When discussing his outfit in a post-game press conference, Burrow says: "This was all free. The sweatshirt was made by my friend Micah, that I went to high school with. And the shoes are from my friend Scott, who most people know as Kid Cudi."

"All my friends put this outfit together for me, so I got great friends." Indeed, you do, Joe.