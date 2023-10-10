Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Joe Burrow's Off-Field Style Is Officially Insano

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Joe Burrow is not only admired for the way he plays the game but the way he carries himself off the field as well.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's pre-game style has become somewhat of a spectacle in itself on game days. Last season's Football Sundays saw fans patiently waiting to see what new Burrow look dropped — and what Cartier shades he pulled out for the day.

Even Burrow is aware of his Cartier game, captioning one of his 'fit pics with a classic Lil Baby line: "Cartier glasses, I won't even peek at you."

Hey, they don't call him Joe Cool — amongst a slew of other nicknames like Joe Shiesty, Joe Brr, and Smokin' Joe — for nothing.

A face-off between the Bengals and Cardinals on October 8 saw the Bengals walk away victorious (a 35-20 win), with Burrow throwing three touchdown passes to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow was even dressed to win, rolling up ahead of the game in his usual bold fashions. For starters, he sported an $80 multicolored patchwork mohair hoodie by Live2Love, the brand behind some of Burrow's previous looks, including that one sherpa jacket that left folks talking for days (in a good way).

Along with the statement sweater, Burrow opted for some simple black trousers and his go-to black monogram Louis Vuitton duffle.

Burrow's footwear, however, was equally as vivid as his pullover, with the quarterback sporting Kid Cudi's MSCHF Super Normal 2 shoes...that are far from normal, actually. Then again, it's MSCHF (medical boot slays) and Kid Cudi (famous outlandishly-dressed musician) we're talking about here.

The Kid Cudi x MSCHF Super Normal 2 shoes boast a fluffy build, crazy swirls, striking hues, and even trippy thick laces. Essentially, Cudi took MSCHF's Super Normal 2 to "Insano" levels (hence the shoe's name).

When discussing his outfit in a post-game press conference, Burrow says: "This was all free. The sweatshirt was made by my friend Micah, that I went to high school with. And the shoes are from my friend Scott, who most people know as Kid Cudi."

"All my friends put this outfit together for me, so I got great friends." Indeed, you do, Joe.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gradient Hairy Knit Beani
Y/Project
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Saikuru Jacket
The North Face
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Gazelle Core
adidas
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Dads Really Be Dressing
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    North West + Her Gal Pal = BFFFs (Best Fly Friends Forever)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hailey Bieber's Shoe Game Is Officially Shox-ing
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Only Teyana Taylor Could Pull off a Supreme Beekeper Outfit
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • denim tears dr martens
    Denim Tears x Dr. Martens Loafers Are Works of Art
    • Sneakers
  • cactus plant flea market nike air flea 2
    CPFM & Nike's Air Flea 2 Shoe Is on Balenciaga Levels
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety
    Timberland’s Documentary On Its Iconic Yellow Boot Is Coming to a City Near You
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • air jordan 1 black white 2024
    There's Another Black & White Jordan 1 Coming (& It Ain't '85s)
    • Sneakers
  • wales bonner adidas samba 2023
    Wales Bonner Can't Stop Perfecting the Samba
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023