Shhh, Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Want You to Use Your Inside Voices

This article was published on February 1 and updated on May 16

Brand: Joe Freshgoods x New Balance

Model: 9060 in "Penny Cookie Pink" & "Baby Shower Blue"

Release Date: May 16 exclusively at Joe Freshgoods' Instagram shop; May 20 for Penny Cookie Pink at New Balance

Price: $180

Buy: New Balance's webstore

Editor’s Notes: Joe Robinson, aka Joe Freshgoods, is going for the three-peat with his third New Balance collaboration. After successfully delivering the "Outside Clothes" 990v3s, Mr. Freshgoods wants us to use our inside voices for his next round of New Balance sneakers.

For his "Inside Voices" collaboration, Joe Freshgoods takes on the New Balance 9060 model — a new addition to the New Balance family — in a "Penny Cookie Pink" and JFG-exclusive "Baby Shower Blue" colorway.

Like "Outside Clothes" and "Conversations Amongst Us", Joe Freshgoods and New Balance's "Inside Voices" collab showcases JFG's renowned storytelling in action once again.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"To me, telling the story is way more important than selling the product," Joe Freshgoods states.

The apparel's intentional graphics and the shoes' calculated colorways aided in conveying the overarching message behind his latest story regarding the Black experience — that is, the universal etiquette used within the Black household.

Meanwhile, it was acclaimed poet Harold Green whose passionate lyrical delivery helped to "visualize with words what Inside Voices meant to [him]."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

While Chicago got first dibs with an in-person raffle, the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060 sneakers saw a shock drop on JFG's Instagram shop on May 16, filled with frustrating glitches and checkout errors as expected with any coveted release these days.

No worries, though. You can catch the "Penny Cookie Pink" 9060s again during New Balance's global release.

In the meantime, the Inside Voices collaborative apparel will be up for grabs on May 17, including a tasteful varsity jacket and cozy sweats.

New Balance 1 / 5

Leading up to the latest collab, Joe Freshgoods had fans fooled with his "550" tweet and "April 2022" tweet featuring Kobe Bryant during the Laker's three-peat, which people suspected would be the highly-anticipated "Inside Voices" drop.

However, JFG's hints end up pinpointing to his creative directed "Conversations Amongst Us" campaign with New Balance, where creamy 550s and 2002R sneakers made for a nice pre-Inside Voices treat.

I mean, is it a true Joe Freshgoods release without his customary playful teasers? I think not.

Jokes aside, we're in for another epic tale in Joe Freshgoods' New Balance storybook, better known as the "9060" chapter.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.