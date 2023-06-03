Jonah Hill Is Officially in His Dad Era

Jonah Hill, our effortless style king, is a dad now. Congrats!

According to several reports, Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar welcomed their first child together on June 2 (they have a Gemini on their hands).

The couple hasn't disclosed the name nor gender of their newborn, and I say good for them. As long as the baby is healthy!

The couple, who were first linked to each other in August 2022, recently sparked pregnancy and engagement murmurs. Early this year, Millar stepped out with what appeared to be a growing bump and a shimmering ring on her finger. Consider the former (the bun in the oven): confirmed.

The couple tends to keep things lowkey, especially Hill. The You People actor announced last year that he'd be stepping away from the limelight and prioritizing his mental health, deleting his Instagram account in the same breath.

Though it was sad to see Hill's IG 'fit pics MIA from our feeds, mental health is far more important. Take care of yourself, Jonah.

Though, Hill is not necessarily back in the spotlight. Instead, there's been quite a few Hill sightings, from surfing sessions to stylish errand runs.

Since bidding farewell to his scum bro ensembles, Hill's style has taken an effortlessly cool turn with Marni's 'fits and UGG boots. It's Cali cool done the Hill way, if you will.

With Hill entering his dad era, one can only wonder what his fatherly 'fits will look like. After all, it's just something about how the stylish fellows who make this fashion look even easier in dad mode (A$AP Rocky gets it).