Here’s to Jonah Hill & His Effortless ‘Fits

From Gucci-fied suits to classic Hawaiian shirts, no one is nailing 'fits like Jonah Hill right now. And his latest look is a testament to that.

On April 22, Jonah Hill snagged a mirror flick during a shopping trip, wearing Marni pieces, including the brand's flower print bowling shirt and popular Fussabet Sabot mules.

Later in the day, the Superbad actor visited the Thom Browne store, where he blessed us with another wholesome selfie wearing his floral embroidered blazer and a white pair of Marni's leather mules.

While I doubt we're in for a Thom Browne kilt moment any time soon, there's no denying that Jonah Hill's latest looks join his recent other style moments – where he's become somewhat of a style icon here lately.

Following his adidas collaboration in 2020, Jonah Hill's Instagram transitioned from "I'm only posting to showcase my work" to "let me get this 'fit off."

The thing is: Jonah Hill has always been into fashion, but being a "bigger guy" — as he called himself in his GQ interview — he wasn't feeling the styles offered for his body type.

Thanks to a recent self-love journey (including some much-needed body love), Hill stopped leaning away from his fondness for fashion and style and began to embrace it – and thus, his style evolution was born.

In light of the actor's style shift — which perfectly aligns with his chill personality, I might add — I think it's time we take a look at some of Jonah Hill's best 'fit pics as of late.

Surf's Up, Jonah

If you're looking for the Cali-cool starter pack, just ask Jonah Hill. He's got the Hawaiian shirts and Vans to prove it.

The Tourist Dad

From the chunky brown shoes to his fanny pack, Hill made the touristy dad vibe look easy. All he's missing is the wraparound sunglasses and "what's fun around here" recommendation questions.

Cali Ad-Worthy

Once again, leave it to Jonah Hill to look fresh off a California beach shop ad, down to the tops' A1 color combo and Oakley-style sunnies.

The Row's Best Unofficial Influencer

After mysteriously co-signing The Row with Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner, Jonah Hill's brown ensemble confirms that he's clearly the brand's unofficial influencer — and its best one at that.

SKIMS' Next Campaign Model

Now that Jonah Hill has worn this cozy Simone Fan terry set, it's only fitting that SKIMS taps him for their next teddy campaign.

I can see it now: SKIMS' Instagram feed is filled with selfies of Hill in the fuzzy robes sets.

Just a Happy Hill in a Graphic Tee & Loafers

Jonah Hill wearing a Liquid Blue graphic tee and loafers, rounded off with a wholesome smile. That's it, that's the tweet.

Magazine Spreads in Marni Threads

Don't mind me, I'm just admiring Jonah Hill being carefree in his custom Marni pajamas.

Easy, Breezy, Beautiful, Jonah Hill

Hill's caption for this look? "50 and thriving" (because why not?).

His look confirms the latter of the caption, as he didn't miss with this timeless white and black combo.

Some call it "basic," while others call it "drip." But who cares? Jonah Hill is doing what he loves and wearing whatever he pleases — and that's why his newfound style comes with ease.