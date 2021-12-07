Adios Scum Bro: Jonah Hill Got Guccified

Who knew that Pete Davidson would carry the scum bro torch alone? Jonah Hill has cleaned up his look and left his compatriots behind with a head of lengthy blonde curls and a powder blue Gucci suit.

To be fair, this isn't a sudden transformation.

Though Hill partially defined the scum bro style a few years ago with his chestful of tats and ingeniously indifferent outfits — the tucked-in Suns jersey is an all-timer — the actor has refined his wardrobe (and facial hair) in recent months with a surfer feel appropriate for his luscious locks.

He's still got a few scabby jeans in the closet — who doesn't? — but Hill has delved into fancy and funky fashion in a major way, flexing double-breasted blazers and Proenza Schouler's spiffy Birkenstocks.

Hill's Guccified look on the red carpet for Netflex's climate change comedy Don't Look Up crystalizes his metamorphosis from scum bro to stress-free style inspo.

Shirtless as ever, Hill and partner Sarah Brady took the red carpet in matching Gucci suits fitted with gold buttons and a spread of pins. Styled with glossy paisley mules and crystalline jewelry, the pair was, frankly, fitted.

It's no secret that we dig both Hill's effortless approach to getting dressed and his embrace of body positivity.

Why is Hill's style so inspiring? He always looks effortlessly at ease.

I can't speak for everyone but its exhausting seeing a spread of celebs painstakingly piece together the perfect look. It's so much more appealing to witness someone showcasing an easy indifference to external expectations of men's style, free from put-on facades.

Hill's red carpet look is reflective of his take on clothing. He looks like he cares, to be sure, but himself and Brady look so comfortable and at ease in their bodies and clothes — that's the real inspiration, not merely the (admittedly handsome) cool-hued suits and shoes.

It's a comparable FOMO thrill to seeing Bennifer at ease or Hill's Guccified brothers in arms Macaulay Culkin and Jared Leto: folks just look cool when they aren't trying to look cool.