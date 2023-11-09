Sign up to never miss a drop
EXCLUSIVE: JOOPITER Is Putting NIGO’s Personal Archive Up For Grabs

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

JOOPITER, the digital-first auction house founded by Pharrell, has officially launched its sixth sale, this time offering up a portion of NIGO’s personal archive.

Titled “From Me To You,” after the Japanese designer’s favorite Beatles song, the auction explores the impact NIGO has had on the world of streetwear by showcasing myriad items from his own collection.

Standouts include a travel-sized Hermès Birkin bag that’s estimated to fetch almost $10,000, a rare pair of 1920s denim jeans that’s expected to sell for up to $70,000, and a white gold Jacob & Co. set custom made for NIGO worth almost $30,000.

“NIGO'S first sale with JOOPITER, “From Me to You,” is a celebration of NIGO's fashion legacy, his role as a cultural icon, and the impact he has had across fashion and luxury,” explains Caitlin Donovan, JOOPITER’s Head of Global Sales.

“Influenced by his storied career in music, this sale offers a selection of some of the rarest vintage denim and clothing, custom jewelry, watches, luxury goods, and objects, many representative of groundbreaking moments in NIGO's career.”

1 / 5
JOOPITER / Kilton Ceku

Running from November 9 to 16, the auction comprises 60 pieces in total ranging from luxury accessories and fine jewelry to vintage clothing and collectibles. What’s more, while many of the items are virtually untouched and boxfresh, a handful have been worn by NIGO himself at some point throughout this illustrious career. 

JOOPITER’s sixth auction will officially commence on November 9, with all lots set to be on display at a special public preview in New York the following day.

1 / 5
JOOPITER / Kilton Ceku

“[This auction] symbolizes the time to finally release my most cherished, personal collections out into the world,” adds NIGO.

“Each item is something that I have spent time and energy to collect, and many I’ve been privileged to help create. I am sincerely looking forward to seeing how they are passed onto the next generation, and I hope they continue to live on through the next.”

