Kim Jones' First Post-Dior Move? Auctioning His One-Off Dior x Jordan Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)

Kim Jones, the brains behind some of the most highly coveted, genre-bending collaborations in fashion, is auctioning items from his personal collection together with JOOPITER. And that includes exclusive samples from his storied career.

Journeying through his roles at the creative reins of fashion’s biggest labels — Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Fendi — the selection of grails at JOOPITER’s auction speaks volumes about Jones’ vast cultural impact.

For example, the British designer orchestrated Louis Vuitton x Supreme, a fusion of high fashion with streetwear, the likes of which haven’t been seen since. A monogram carpet from that pioneering 2017 collaboration is being auctioned with JOOPITER.

There's also an exclusive pair of Jones' Dior x Nike Jordan 1 sneakers going under the hammer. These aren't just any pair of $20,000 shoes, though: they're the first of the 8,500 numbered pairs produced.

These are relics from collaborations that changed the course of fashion and streetwear: pioneering partnerships bringing high fashion into sneaker culture or combining luxury houses in a way previously thought unimaginable.

Alongside his own creations, Jones is auctioning rare items he’s collected including archive Maison Margiela, ceramics from Hylton Nel, original 1985 Nike Jordan 1's in the UNC colorway, and a Helmut Lang Ribbon Dress from 1988.

The World of Kim Jones auction will be open for global bidding on JOOPITER from February 27 to March 11, with a portion of proceeds donated to World Land Trust, a conservationist charity that raises and uses funds to purchase and save threatened land and the animals that live on it.

While we wait to see Kim Jones’ next moves after leaving Dior, Pharrell’s auction house JOOPITER reminds us of his undeniable influence.