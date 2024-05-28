Sign up to never miss a drop
The Jordan 1 Looks Absolutely Delicious as a Latte-Flavored Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Nike is building a solid collection of coffee-flavored sneakers, and a new stepper has joined the pack. For the sneaker-loving baristas out there, this one is for you.

Get ready for Air Jordan 1 High "Latte." Or just the Latte 1s, for short.

The sweet smell of the Latte Jordans first hit the sneaker community in late 2023, followed by official looks of the creamy colorway in 2024.

The Latte Jordans adopt OG color blocking atop their buttery leather build, all executed barista-style. Classic black and white hues take turns decorating a majority of the sneaker, only to be later joined by coffee-flavored goodness striking elsewhere.

The Jordan 1's creamy heel and collar are painted in a tasty beige brown (the rubber outsole, too). At the same time, a delicious symphony of milky swirls takes over the insoles, speaking to the sneaker's latte theme.

Simply put, the Latte Jordan 1s are the Mocha 1s, just with some added cream or milk (or however you spice up your coffee on your Starbucks or Dunkin' runs).

With the sneakers originally rumored to release during Summer 2024, the Air Jordan 1 High 1 "Latte" arrives right on schedule. Prepare to indulge in the Latte 1s on May 29, when they finally drop on Nike's SNKRS app (and they even come with coasters, apparently!).

Can't wait until May 29? Between me and you, the flavorful pairs have already landed at some international retailers like BSTN and END.

As the Air Jordan 1's coasters say, "see you latte..."

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
