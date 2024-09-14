Nike's Jordan 1 Sneaker Gets a Flawless Navy Makeover

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

The Air Jordan 1, Michael Jordan's first-ever shoe sprinkled with his magical touch, has undoubtedly mastered the art of simplicity. The model's simple "retro" colorblocking has produced some of the most iconic colorways. Many are regarded as certified fashion statements.

Nike's new Jordan 1 "Midnight Navy" sneaker, an understated design that pays homage to the Air Jordan legacy, is here to continue the tradition.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy" gives the CO.JP classic a run for its money. And don't get me wrong — the CO.JP "Midnight Navy" sneakers are great in their own right with their shiny Swooshes on the sides.

However, the classic, straightforward flair of the latest "Midnight Navy" Jordan 1s packs a bit more of a stylistic punch, in my opinion.

Rich navy blue shades decorate the Jordan 1's creamy leather panels, like the toe cap and heel. At the same time, Nike paints the rest of the buttery upper — Swoosh included — in everyone's favorite neutrals, black and white.

As a result, we're met with this sleek Jordan 1 sneaker, bringing a quiet pop of navy to sneaker rotations.

The long-awaited release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy" is finally upon us. On September 14, sneaker enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on this highly anticipated model on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Again, the famous "Midnight Navy" scheme has yet to disappoint, having graced the Jordan 4 and Jordan 13 models. All have since proven to be excellent (midnight) treats for the feet, the Jordan 1 included.