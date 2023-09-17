Did Someone Order the Latte 1s?

Nike is back in its barista bag, from the looks of it. According to some murmurs, a new coffee-flavored Air Jordan 1 sneaker is in the works for next year.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1's palette will reportedly consist of Legend Medium Brown, Black, White, and Sail. Based on mock-ups (like the one pictured above), think of the latest as the Mocha Jordan 1s but with two creams added — with the colorway applied using classic Jordan 1 colorblocking.

Again, there aren't any early looks nor official Nike imagery of the "Latte 1s" — that's what sneakerheads are calling them — just these mock-ups of what could be. It's an excellent starting point for the imagination, though.

You'd think Jordans resembling coffee would drop during the warmer seasons, where hot lattes fly off pickup counters, ready to be sipped with their thermal sleeves. However, the Air Jordan 1 "Legend Medium Brown" isn't expected till the summer 2024 season. Guess that'll be an iced latte then for the warmer time of year.

The Latte Jordan 1s are the latest in Nike's growing coffee lineup, alongside the Mocha Dunks and Mocha 2.0 Jordan 1s. Starbucks could never.