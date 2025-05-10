This Low-Top Swarovski Jordan Sneaker Is a Classic Gone Fancy

With the Air Jordan 1 Low turning 40 this year, the low-top model has naturally enjoyed several birthday surprises, from classic "Royal" treatments to stylish denim transformations. Next up on the B-day itinerary? A Swarovski makeover. Ooh, fancy.

Nike and Swarovski advance their longtime partnership, teaming up for a crystal-covered Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration.

The low-rise Jordan 1 is completely dripped out in Swarovski's Gen-Z-approved gems, which blankets even the side Swoosh and the tongue. The traditional "Wings" logo on the heel? It's metal bling, bringing extra glitz and glam to the embellished sneaker.

The shoe's not entirely crystal-encrusted, as the interiors, rubber soles, and shoelaces look untouched. Although Swarovski-fied shoelaces would be quite a treat.

Either way, this is one snazzy Jordan 1 Low.

Swarovski is building quite the Nike collection, to say the least. Earlier this year, the label blinged out Nike's Air Max Plus model, resulting in a wavy crystal take that retailed for $450.

Additionally, Swarovski and Nike were behind those 2021 avante-garde Nike Air Force 1s with the removable crystal-adorned cages. Before that, there was the three-way collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market for those viral sparkly $500 Dunk Lows.

Let's also not forget how Swarovski once turned the iconic "Metallic Gold" and Silver Bullet" Air Max 97s into literal shiny trophies for the feet.

In continuing their beautiful and bejeweled friendship, the pairing has turned the classic "Shadow" 1s into low-top crystalized steppers. The price of the latest AJ1 Lows? Oh, just $1,000.

In case you have $1K to spare, the Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers are expected to drop on May 17 at Nike.