Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury

Anything can happen for the Jordan Brand's 40th anniversary, even Swooshless Jordan sneakers.

That's right. Nike is reviving its Air Jordan 1 Low No Swoosh sneakers, which, as the name suggests, come Swoosh-free.

It's arguably the Jordan 1 Low at its most minimalist, crafted with premium textured leather uppers (hold the Swoosh on the sidewalls). There are some branding moments, though, specifically the Jordan Wings logo on the heel and Nike Air on the tongue. However, they're extremely subtle, blending seamlessly into the quiet, luxurious leather background.

The Swooshless Jordan 1 Lows originally debuted in 2016, arriving in not just one but four colorways (all are expected to return in 2025). The sneakers would later return in 2017 through a KAWS collaboration.

KAWS' unreleased versions looked almost exactly like the general release pairs, with the same tumbled leather and all. On the collaborative pairs, KAWS" signature "XX" marked the spot on the heels, however. They also came with patterned insoles.

The OG Swooshless Jordan 1 Lows are expected to drop sometime this fall, which is the perfect time for classy leather Jordans. Again, the model looks to arrive in its original colors, including black, white, olive green, and pink.

Really, it's been a good year for not just classic Jordan 1 Lows but also its premium editions. After getting some Swarovski bling and a tasteful canvas makeover, Nike's fine Swooshless Jordan 1 Low makes a comeback to the game.

