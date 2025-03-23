Nike's Latest Low-Slung Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Straight (Quai) Heat

I'm not the biggest sports fan (I only tune into the Super Bowl for the ads and halftime show). But even I know that basketball is more than the NBA. School teams, recreational leagues, and even international streetball tournaments like Quai 54 exist.

Quai54, Paris' annual streetball event, invites hoopers worldwide to battle it on the court, while diehard fans witness it all. As a proud Jordan Brand partner, the premier streetball championship usually comes with some cool Jordan sneakers for everyone, too, if you can cop them.

2025 only looks to keep the ball rolling with a new Quai 54 x Jordan sneaker. For the latest, the Air Jordan 1 Low is again front and center, dressed in a stunning mustard yellow and black colorway.

Underneath its nice color scheme, the Jordan 1 Low offers solid textures, like smooth suede and what looks like canvas materials (if so, enter the crisp canvas sneaker club, my friend). Elsewhere, Quai 54 logos join the traditional Jordan stamps, confirming another great collaboration between the two basketball presences.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Quai 54" is expected to drop during the summer, usually when the championship occurs. It's unknown if other sneakers and apparel will join the AJ1 Low for a full-fledged collection. It wouldn't be surprising if so, as previous Quai 54 collections have been quite generous.

2020's Jordan Quai 54 offering brought us patterned Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 6 sneakers. 2024 delivered three exclusive models, an AJ3, AJ1, and a Jordan One Take 5.

Sportswear apparel like jerseys and basketball shorts was also on the menu. And all pieces of the collection usually stick to a particular theme, whether it be a certain colors or print designs.

Either way, this mustard-fresh Jordan 1 Low is a solid start for the 2025 Quai 54.