In Premium Canvas, Nike's Shrunken Jordan 1 Is So Fresh, So Clean

Who said short kings aren't winning? Nike's shrunken Air Jordan 1, the Jordan 1 Low, is having a great year, as evidenced by its 2025 lineup featuring the most iconic Jordan colorways. But beyond the schemes, the Jordan 1 is also quietly killing it with its materials (silky puffers for the feet, anyone?).

The latest? Nike has rolled out a new premium Jordan 1 Low sneaker, crafted with crisp canvas uppers in creamy ivory white. Nice.

Elsewhere, the Jordan 1 Low presents other lovely materials like smooth velvet-like moments and slick leather in chocolatey brown, resulting in not only a nicely textural look but a delicious color scheme.

This isn't the first time the low-top Jordan 1 has gotten a nice canvas treatment either. Nike has released a few other general releases featuring the durable material. Also, Union's previous Air Jordan 1 KO Low collaboration came with canvas uppers and peel-able Swooshes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Moreover, Nike's Jordan 1 Low won't be the only model looking fresh and clean this year. Nike is also running back its iconic Air Force 1 "Linen" sneakers, this time designed with canvas uppers. Finally, real linen Forces. Well, sort of....close enough, really!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The canvas Jordan 1 Lows joins an already-solid roster for 2025. This year, the Jordan Brand plans to roll out several low-top Jordan 1s, many wearing classic colorways like the "Rookie of the Year" and "Obsidian." Also, the "Black Toe" Jordan 1 will return in low-rise format, with a new secret surprise on the heel.

For now, Nike is serving up its Jordan 1 Low Premium sneaker, which is now available at Architecture and Sneakers (A+S). It's unknown if the woven Jordan 1s will see a bigger release from here, but fingers crossed — a Jordan this nice deserves to be shared.