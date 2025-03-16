In Premium Canvas, Nike's Shrunken Jordan 1 Is So Fresh, So Clean
Who said short kings aren't winning? Nike's shrunken Air Jordan 1, the Jordan 1 Low, is having a great year, as evidenced by its 2025 lineup featuring the most iconic Jordan colorways. But beyond the schemes, the Jordan 1 is also quietly killing it with its materials (silky puffers for the feet, anyone?).
The latest? Nike has rolled out a new premium Jordan 1 Low sneaker, crafted with crisp canvas uppers in creamy ivory white. Nice.
Elsewhere, the Jordan 1 Low presents other lovely materials like smooth velvet-like moments and slick leather in chocolatey brown, resulting in not only a nicely textural look but a delicious color scheme.
This isn't the first time the low-top Jordan 1 has gotten a nice canvas treatment either. Nike has released a few other general releases featuring the durable material. Also, Union's previous Air Jordan 1 KO Low collaboration came with canvas uppers and peel-able Swooshes.
Moreover, Nike's Jordan 1 Low won't be the only model looking fresh and clean this year. Nike is also running back its iconic Air Force 1 "Linen" sneakers, this time designed with canvas uppers. Finally, real linen Forces. Well, sort of....close enough, really!
The canvas Jordan 1 Lows joins an already-solid roster for 2025. This year, the Jordan Brand plans to roll out several low-top Jordan 1s, many wearing classic colorways like the "Rookie of the Year" and "Obsidian." Also, the "Black Toe" Jordan 1 will return in low-rise format, with a new secret surprise on the heel.
For now, Nike is serving up its Jordan 1 Low Premium sneaker, which is now available at Architecture and Sneakers (A+S). It's unknown if the woven Jordan 1s will see a bigger release from here, but fingers crossed — a Jordan this nice deserves to be shared.