A Legendary "Flu Game" Jordan Gets a Sick Revival Years Later

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Michael Jordan's basketball career was really one for the books. His iconic moments live on through vintage video clips and a Netflix-sponsored docuseries but they're also forever immortalized in the Jordan Brand's sneaker collection.

You've got the "Shattered Backboard" Jordan 1s inspired by when Jordan, well, shattered a backboard while carrying out his greatest dunk of all time. The "Lucky Shorts" 3s spoke to the way Jordan wore his UNC practice shorts underneath his game-day uniform.

Then, there's the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12s.

Let's go back in time to Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Jordan battled flu-like symptoms for the high-stakes game against Utah Jazz, which may have been caused by food poisoning (IYKYK). But hey, we don't call MJ the G.O.A.T. for nothing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Bulls won against the Jazz that day, and Jordan put on a performance of a lifetime while sick — and laced up in the iconic black and red Jordan 12s. And so the storied signature sneaker earned its famous nickname, the "Flu Game" 12s.

Now, 28 years later, the legendary Jordan 12 shoe is back.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
The Jordan 12 "Flu Game" returns in nearly OG form, featuring stitched padded leather designed to resemble a sunrise. The sneaker also features the traditional pebbled moments, furthering the model's seriously luxe vibes.

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" sneakers will finally rerelease on March 1 on Nike's SNKRS app. It's a solid kickoff to a month stacked with releases like Nigel Sylvester's Jordan 4 and the Nike SB x Jordan 4 collaborations.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
