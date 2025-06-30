This Ultra-Classic Jordan Sneaker Ain't Just Clean. It's Pure Money

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike's cashing out on its Air Jordan 3 again, rereleasing the mega-clean "Pure Money" versions of the classic sneaker.

For sneakerheads, nothing says summer like a pair of crispy white kicks. And the "Pure Money" Jordan 3s, essentially an all-white AJ3 with a couple of extra dollars in its pocket, is back just in time for the steaming-hot season.

The Jordan sneakers look as good as they did when they initially launched in 2007, if not better. Expect the same slick color scheme and classic AJ3 details, now wrapped in premium finishes.

For instance, on the 2025 reissue, Nike has incorporated top-tier leather along with plush, suede-like elephant prints around the midsole.

Early leaks also revealed a hidden "Pure Money" messages behind the heel tab. Hopefully, this nice touch is still on the menu.

It's safe to say this is the most genuine "Pure Money" 3s yet.

The Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money" sneakers are slated to officially drop again on Thursday, July 3, on Nike's SNKRS app for $205. It's unusual for major releases to get a Thursday launch, but maybe Nike just wanted sneakerheads to enjoy their holiday weekend without worrying about taking Ls.

We've already got the "Black Cat" Jordan 3 and Jordan 4s this year. How about the "Pure Money" 4s next? Oh, please, Nike.

