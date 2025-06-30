Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Ultra-Classic Jordan Sneaker Ain't Just Clean. It's Pure Money

Written by Morgan Smith in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Nike's cashing out on its Air Jordan 3 again, rereleasing the mega-clean "Pure Money" versions of the classic sneaker.

For sneakerheads, nothing says summer like a pair of crispy white kicks. And the "Pure Money" Jordan 3s, essentially an all-white AJ3 with a couple of extra dollars in its pocket, is back just in time for the steaming-hot season.

Shop Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money"

The Jordan sneakers look as good as they did when they initially launched in 2007, if not better. Expect the same slick color scheme and classic AJ3 details, now wrapped in premium finishes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For instance, on the 2025 reissue, Nike has incorporated top-tier leather along with plush, suede-like elephant prints around the midsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Early leaks also revealed a hidden "Pure Money" messages behind the heel tab. Hopefully, this nice touch is still on the menu.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's safe to say this is the most genuine "Pure Money" 3s yet.

The Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money" sneakers are slated to officially drop again on Thursday, July 3, on Nike's SNKRS app for $205. It's unusual for major releases to get a Thursday launch, but maybe Nike just wanted sneakerheads to enjoy their holiday weekend without worrying about taking Ls.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We've already got the "Black Cat" Jordan 3 and Jordan 4s this year. How about the "Pure Money" 4s next? Oh, please, Nike.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$148.00
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Iconic Jordan Sneaker Reimagined as Stylishly Crisp Stepper
  • A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans
  • Nike's Seoul-Inspired Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Legimately Better Than Ever
  • Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money
  • Nike's Newest Jordan 3 Isn't Just a Certified Stunner. It's a "Lucky" Stepper, Too
What To Read Next
  • Clothes Too Real for the Runway
  • This Ultra-Classic Jordan Sneaker Ain't Just Clean. It's Pure Money
  • The World’s Best Restaurant, ASICS Sneakers & Ultra-Rare Books… All Under One Roof
  • Dior Does Vans
  • adidas’ Latest Sneaker Proves Running Is About The Journey
  • Winner Stays: Steve Nash & Co. Want More Street Soccer In The States
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now