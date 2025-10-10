Only the Coziest Deserve Nike's Flawlessly Fuzzy Jordan Sneakers
Cozy girls, rise up. Nike's got the perfect Jordan sneaker with your name on it. Literally.
Yes, the new "Hemp" Jordan 4 sneaker is even nicknamed "Cozy Girl," a testament to its warm and fuzzy looks.
The Jordan 4 "Cozy Girl" specifically features sumptuous suede uppers that offer both smoothed-out paneling and velvety textures. Between the plush mix, Nike throws in shoelaces that go full-on fuzzy.
In the end, it evokes the same energy as those woolly Jordan 1 Lows. Although the Jordan 1s may have them beat with their seriously bushy design. It's like a teddy bear in sneaker form for crying out loud.
The newest Jordan sneakers stick to the regular fleshy "Hemp" color scheme. These pairs are just an extra fluff-tastic version of the colorway.
Cozy girls can expect the new Air Jordan 4 "Hemp" sneakers to drop on November 1 on Nike's website. They'll help kick off a hairy holiday season for the brand, which is also dropping cutesy, fluffy Nike LD-1000s and furry Air Rifts later this year.
