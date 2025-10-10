Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Only the Coziest Deserve Nike's Flawlessly Fuzzy Jordan Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Cozy girls, rise up. Nike's got the perfect Jordan sneaker with your name on it. Literally.

Yes, the new "Hemp" Jordan 4 sneaker is even nicknamed "Cozy Girl," a testament to its warm and fuzzy looks.

The Jordan 4 "Cozy Girl" specifically features sumptuous suede uppers that offer both smoothed-out paneling and velvety textures. Between the plush mix, Nike throws in shoelaces that go full-on fuzzy.

In the end, it evokes the same energy as those woolly Jordan 1 Lows. Although the Jordan 1s may have them beat with their seriously bushy design. It's like a teddy bear in sneaker form for crying out loud.

The newest Jordan sneakers stick to the regular fleshy "Hemp" color scheme. These pairs are just an extra fluff-tastic version of the colorway.

Cozy girls can expect the new Air Jordan 4 "Hemp" sneakers to drop on November 1 on Nike's website. They'll help kick off a hairy holiday season for the brand, which is also dropping cutesy, fluffy Nike LD-1000s and furry Air Rifts later this year.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
