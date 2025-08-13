Nike declares a preemptive end to hot girl summer. The "Cozy Girl" Air Jordan 4 sneaker is fall in a shoe. And even though we still have a ways to go until the official start of autumn, Nike is setting up the sweater-weather propaganda early.

For the most part, the "Cozy Girl" Air Jordan 4 looks like any other AJ4, complete with a thick midsole, mesh inserts, and an visible Air unit at the back.

But what makes this AJ4 the sneaker equivalent of a cozy cashmere sweater is the fleece-like laces. The tonal laces resemble threads from the coziest pullover known to man and add some textural flair to the otherwise standard sneaker.

And is it a coincidence that the "Hemp/Light Orewood Brown" colorway looks a lot like a well-frothed pumpkin spice latte, the unofficial drink of the fall?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And no matter the season, crazy cozy sneakers are Nike's proverbial bread and butter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From tweed-covered grandpa Dunks to icy blue "Abominable Snowman" sneakers, many of Nike's greatest hits toe the line between a sporty sneaker and a snug cardigan.

So when it comes to Christian Girl Autumn and all it entails, Nike's got the fall footwear game on lock.

Soon releasing on the Nike website for $220, the "Cozy Girl" Air Jordan sneaker makes saying goodbye to summer a little bit easier.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.