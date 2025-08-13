Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

Nike declares a preemptive end to hot girl summer. The "Cozy Girl" Air Jordan 4 sneaker is fall in a shoe. And even though we still have a ways to go until the official start of autumn, Nike is setting up the sweater-weather propaganda early.

For the most part, the "Cozy Girl" Air Jordan 4 looks like any other AJ4, complete with a thick midsole, mesh inserts, and an visible Air unit at the back.

But what makes this AJ4 the sneaker equivalent of a cozy cashmere sweater is the fleece-like laces. The tonal laces resemble threads from the coziest pullover known to man and add some textural flair to the otherwise standard sneaker.

And is it a coincidence that the "Hemp/Light Orewood Brown" colorway looks a lot like a well-frothed pumpkin spice latte, the unofficial drink of the fall?

And no matter the season, crazy cozy sneakers are Nike's proverbial bread and butter.

From tweed-covered grandpa Dunks to icy blue "Abominable Snowman" sneakers, many of Nike's greatest hits toe the line between a sporty sneaker and a snug cardigan.

So when it comes to Christian Girl Autumn and all it entails, Nike's got the fall footwear game on lock.

Soon releasing on the Nike website for $220, the "Cozy Girl" Air Jordan sneaker makes saying goodbye to summer a little bit easier.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
