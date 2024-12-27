Nike's *Other* Skate-Coded Jordan Shoe Just Became a Tastefully Tonal Beauty

Nike recently launched the Jordan Flight Court sneaker in a creamy "Legend Light Brown" scheme. This particular Jordan Flight Court sneaker has also gone by the name "Hemp." There are no indications that the material was used in this specific drop, but the beige-colored shoe is certainly dressed the part of a stunning hemp-infused sneaker.

The clean tonal color scheme looks extra delicious atop the Flight Court's signature blend of textural panels, including both faux and genuine leather plus smooth suede.

The "Hemp" palette also really brings out the model's cozy details, highlighting its slightly puffed-up look and extra cozy lining in creamy shades. Although you can't necessarily see it, a lightweight foam is installed in the sole, making the shoe even more cushy than it looks. Nice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Jordan Flight Court is a pretty interesting sneaker, as it's an all-new model that also looks very familiar. It makes sense, considering the shoe is a marriage of Jordan classics like the Jordan 3, Jordan 4, and Jordan 5 sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And don't forget the splash of skate-like chunk, resulting in a beefy silhouette fit for the skate parks.

2024 was the year of the skate-coded Jordan sneaker, led by chunky, shred-worthy models like the Air Jordan 4 RM and the Jordan Flight Court. The Jordan Flight Court sneaker arrived towards the end of the year, introduced through an incredibly luxurious collaboration with Who Decides War. But Nike has also prepared the model in some solid general release colorways for its beautiful debut.

As we speak, the Jordan Flight Court is finally available on Nike's website in the "Legend Light Brown" scheme. Nike also offers up the sneaker in a classic black and white option ('cause you can never go wrong with the staple colorway).

But there's way more in store for the new skate-worthy Jordan Flight Court shoe, as indicated by the slew of other leaked colorways just waiting to uncaged.