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Jordan’s Cleanest Swooshless Dad Sneaker Turns Up the Heat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It may not be officially summer yet, but the Air Jordan Ultra is bringing the heat. The "Infrared" heat, at that.

A "Phantom/Infrared" has officially joined the Ultra lineup, complete with the usual textural layers, Air-cushioned soles, and other details borrowed from the classic Air Jordan 3. But the latest pairs stick to a mostly light-beige palette, with sprinkles of those familiar pinkish-red accents.

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It seems the low-top dad sneaker has done its Jumpman research again, looking to the "White Infrared" 6s for some style inspiration. The "White Infrared" was one of the five AJ6 original colorways to drop in 1991 and, funny enough, they're expected to return later this year.

For now, the Jordan Brand is serving up these Ultra sneakers, which are, admittedly, the perfect summer appetizer for the "Infrared" meal waiting in the fall.

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The neat thing about the Jordan Ultra is that it doesn't copy the "White Infrared" 6s bar for bar. It reimagines the famous color scheme in a fresh way, the Ultra way.

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Priced at $145, the Jordan Ultra "Phantom/Infrared" sneakers are now available on Highs and Lows' website.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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