Jordan’s Cleanest Swooshless Dad Sneaker Turns Up the Heat

It may not be officially summer yet, but the Air Jordan Ultra is bringing the heat. The "Infrared" heat, at that.

A "Phantom/Infrared" has officially joined the Ultra lineup, complete with the usual textural layers, Air-cushioned soles, and other details borrowed from the classic Air Jordan 3. But the latest pairs stick to a mostly light-beige palette, with sprinkles of those familiar pinkish-red accents.

It seems the low-top dad sneaker has done its Jumpman research again, looking to the "White Infrared" 6s for some style inspiration. The "White Infrared" was one of the five AJ6 original colorways to drop in 1991 and, funny enough, they're expected to return later this year.

Nike

For now, the Jordan Brand is serving up these Ultra sneakers, which are, admittedly, the perfect summer appetizer for the "Infrared" meal waiting in the fall.

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The neat thing about the Jordan Ultra is that it doesn't copy the "White Infrared" 6s bar for bar. It reimagines the famous color scheme in a fresh way, the Ultra way.

Priced at $145, the Jordan Ultra "Phantom/Infrared" sneakers are now available on Highs and Lows' website.

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