Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Madonna Bootcamp Has Chosen a Winner: Julia Garner

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Madonna Bootcamp — AKA the months-long audition process for an in-development Madonna biopic — has come to a close, bestowing the fate of Madge's big screen portrayal on one lucky actor: Julia Garner.

News of the film first broke in 2020, when Madonna herself announced she would write and direct the feature with the aid of co-writer Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl On the Train). The project garnered additional buzz earlier this year, thanks to heated speculation regarding the reportedly "grueling" audition process, which tested a slew of talent on their singing, dancing, and acting chops.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Among those Garner went head-to-head with to play the Material Girl: Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Odessa Young, Bebe Rexha, and Sky Ferreira.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Variety first reported that Garner was offered the role, which she is expected to accept. Additional cast members are still unknown, though Julia Fox is supposedly in talks to play actor Debi Mazar, a longtime friend of Madonna's.

Rumors of Fox's involvement in the film began swirling in January, when Madonna captioned those famous photos of her, Fox, Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather: "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up."

Garner most recently played Anna Delvey in Netflix's chaotic (albeit entertaining) series recounting the life and crimes of everyone's favorite Fake German Heiress/Girl Boss Grifter. More substantively, the 28-year-old has starred in four seasons of Ozark as Ruth Langmore.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Congrats, Garner! Now when do we get the Madonna Bootcamp documentary?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
And WanderPertex Wind Jacket Black
$360.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Snow PeakField Barista Coffee Drip Silver
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Was One Of The Biggest Winners From This Year's London Marathon
  • Innovative Rainwear, Presented in the House That Rainwear Built
  • Now, Balenciaga Makes Normal Clothes (& PUMA Sportswear)
  • The Winter Boot That Started It All Is Back
  • adidas' Other Super-Flat, Super-Slick Sneaker Got the Winter Blues
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now