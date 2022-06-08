Madonna Bootcamp Has Chosen a Winner: Julia Garner

Madonna Bootcamp — AKA the months-long audition process for an in-development Madonna biopic — has come to a close, bestowing the fate of Madge's big screen portrayal on one lucky actor: Julia Garner.

News of the film first broke in 2020, when Madonna herself announced she would write and direct the feature with the aid of co-writer Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl On the Train). The project garnered additional buzz earlier this year, thanks to heated speculation regarding the reportedly "grueling" audition process, which tested a slew of talent on their singing, dancing, and acting chops.

Among those Garner went head-to-head with to play the Material Girl: Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Odessa Young, Bebe Rexha, and Sky Ferreira.

Variety first reported that Garner was offered the role, which she is expected to accept. Additional cast members are still unknown, though Julia Fox is supposedly in talks to play actor Debi Mazar, a longtime friend of Madonna's.

Rumors of Fox's involvement in the film began swirling in January, when Madonna captioned those famous photos of her, Fox, Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather: "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up."

Garner most recently played Anna Delvey in Netflix's chaotic (albeit entertaining) series recounting the life and crimes of everyone's favorite Fake German Heiress/Girl Boss Grifter. More substantively, the 28-year-old has starred in four seasons of Ozark as Ruth Langmore.

Congrats, Garner! Now when do we get the Madonna Bootcamp documentary?