Hailey Bieber, Beauty Boss & Mom-To-Be, Dresses the Part

Hailey Bieber might be seven months pregnant, but that isn't stopping her from getting down to business.

The mom-to-be was photographed this morning in New York City, where her beauty brand, Rhode Skin, is currently hosting a pop-up. Before you ask: Yes, the line is crazy.

According to social media, Rhode devotees began lining up at 6 a.m., a full five hours before the doors are scheduled to open.

Hailey also arrived bright and early to scope out the space and film content (for a preview of what the pop-up has in store, head to her Instagram Stories).

Her outfit was on par for the occasion, which builds on the smash success that is Rhode's latest product, Pocket Blush.

Like the beauty boss she is, Hailey put her own twist on the power suit, donning an oversized, beige blazer with extra-wide shoulders.

Instead of pairing the jacket with trousers, she opted for a sleek, silk dress in a matching shade of tan. (In case you're wondering, the designer behind both pieces is LaQuan Smith.)

A pair of pointy-toed pumps, streamlined sunglasses, and slicked-back hair completed Hailey's business chic look.

Justin was also in attendance, albeit dressed like a totally different kind of boss.

In a puffer vest, baggy shorts, and slippers from his Drew House brand, the singer looked as laid-back as ever — a comfort-first mentality he'll likely be leaning into when Baby Bieber arrives.

Becoming a new dad is no small feat, and Justin is certainly sartorially prepared.

Though Hailey and Justin have a thing for clashing 'fits, they're dressing for success in their own way. Power couple, indeed.