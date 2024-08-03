Even At Church, Justin Bieber Is the King of Casual Dressing

The visual dissonance of Hailey and Justin Bieber's outfits never ceases to amaze.

On Wednesday, the couple — who are currently expecting their first child — were photographed attending a service at Churchome, the Beverly Hills megachurch that counts celebrities like the Biebers, the Kardashians, and Lana Del Rey among its followers.

Hailey, as always, looked perfectly put-together in a chic, all-black outfit, courtesy of Saint Laurent. The model and makeup mogul paired a leather bomber jacket with a pair of simple trousers, pointy-toed mules, and slim shades. A leopard shoulder bag added a pop of print to the otherwise monochrome ensemble.

Justin, on the other hand, didn't exactly don his Sunday best. In a Bob Marley T-shirt, denim jorts, and a bucket hat, the artist looked more ready for movie night than church service.

His hoodie and fuzzy Louis Vuitton booties (yes, his favorite Pharrell-designed footwear) gave the 'fit an even more informal feel.

Of course, Justin is kind of the king of casual dressing — so it's not surprising that he went ultra-laid-back. (Can you remember the last time he was photographed in a suit?)

Hailey and Justin's clashing style has long inspired light-hearted memes and jokes. That said, they each have their personal style down pat: Hailey has mastered off-duty model, while Justin somehow pulls off the baggiest of baggy silhouettes.

It's safe to assume that the duo are building an enviable wardrobe for the soon-to-be-born Baby Bieber, who will no doubt be at the center of some seriously adorable family 'fit pics.