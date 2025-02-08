Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Finally, a First Real Look at Justin Bieber's Mysterious Clothing Brand (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Justin Bieber's SKYLRK brand may not be a well-kept secret but a secret it remains. For now.

But it turns out, Bieber has actually been wearing bits and bobs from SKYLRK, an enigmatic clothing line of his own design, over the past year.

Shop Drew House

Don't confuse SKYLRK with Drew House, the imprint Bieber co-founded with pal and stylist Ryan Good. Whereas Drew House specializes in a form of slouchy, lived-in '90s streetwear, SKYLRK initially appeared to focus entirely on sneakers.

That's because Bieber had long been seen wearing a few pairs of suspiciously unrecognizable shoes, ranging from thick slide sandals to beefy lace-up sneakers.

Backgrid / affinitypicture
They fit neatly within his stylistic oeuvre — Bieber once lived almost exclusively in XXXL Balenciaga, down to the giant sneakers — but, at the same time, the shoes were entirely alien, unrecognizable as any existing brand.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That's because they were not.

Instead, the SKYLRK branding that peeked out underfoot betrayed Bieber's sneakers as an all-new label. This incidental reveal was likely on purpose, something meant to get the real Beliebers talking.

Though SKYLRK is shrouded in mystery, various trademark registrations filed by Bobby Ghajar, a lawyer and partner at Cooley LLP, reveal that it was established back in 2023. Note that this is the same firm that worked with Hailey Bieber on trademark specifics for her beauty brand, Rhode. Probably not a coincidence!

The SKYLRK registrations include branding, a geometric logo and verbiage that encompasses, among other things, digital sales of "sunglasses, eyewear, apparel, footwear."

Just because the filing includes verbiage for various categories, though, it doesn't mean that Bieber is guaranteed to expand SKYLRK into a complete ready-to-wear line. Hence why we were lead to believe that SKYLRK may be relegated to shoes alone.

Backgrid / T.JACKSON
But Bieber's recent outfits indicate that SKYLRK is going to be bigger that mere footwear.

A source confirmed to Highsnobiety that the chunky sunglasses that Bieber has been wearing off and on during an early February trip to New York are from his SKYLRK label: Take them as "a first sign that [SKYLRK] could be more than sneakers." This is the first confirmation of SKYLRK's growing scale.

It makes you wonder what else Bieber's been wearing from SKYLRK, if anything.

His style as of late has taken a turn for the tremendously baggy, outsizing even the impressively generous silhouettes he's worn in recent years.

But Bieber's tastes have also expanded stylistically, even including Kapital, the eminent Japanese denim label that recently received investment from an LVMH-backed private equity firm (no, Kapital was not bought by LVMH and, no, Bieber was not seeded Kapital by LVMH).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Could some additional first tastes of SKYLRK be lurking amidst Bieber's recent outfit pictures?

Seems like we'll be finding out soon: In his own Instagram bio, Bieber quietly added a link to the utterly vacant SKYLRK Instagram page. Even without promotion, the blank IG account has hit over 61,000 followers. I doubt it'll be staying empty for long.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
