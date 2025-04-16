Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Justin Bieber's Mysterious Streetwear Brand Drops Right Outta the SKY... LRK

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style

The layers of mystery surrounding Justin Bieber's clothing brand SKYLRK are being peeled back one Instagram post at a time. Finally, SKYLRK is here, falling right outta the SKY... LRK.

On April 15, Bieber let the world in on his secretive SKYLRK brand, uploading to Instagram several photos of sweatsuits, colorful sunglasses, thick beanies and several unnamed sneakers that the Biebs has been seen wearing for the past year.

Bieber even casually announced SKYLRK's debut drop... a series of logo icons?

Meanwhile, Bieber has been seen wearing SKYLRK-branded sneakers quite often as of late, which was how the general public came to hear about his new line.

In February, a source told Highsnobiety that Bieber's brand would indeed offer more than just sneakers and his abrupt Instagram dump confirms that SKYLRK will create sunglasses, eyewear, apparel, and, of course, footwear.

Throughout April, Bieber has been pushing SKRLYK hard, sharing everything from apparent campaign imagery to an invite for DMs from fans looking to "play for team SKYLRK."

Hailey Bieber will also be contributing to her husband's SKYLRK brand, apparently.

In April, the Rhode Skin founder shared an Instagram Story wearing a black leather jacket with the caption “Working on creating my favorite jacket of all time."

She tagged SKYLRK in the post, but didn't say much else. Cryptic SKYLRK teases are clearly a household affair.

All of these SKYLRK posts were shared on Bieber's personal Instagram while the official SKYLRK Instagram remains blank, like it’s been since it was created in April 2022. In the last two years, we haven't gotten much information about the brand at all, save for seeing a few pieces on Bieber here and there.

But much like his Instagram dumps, Bieber's style has been heating up quite a bit in recent months. This is thanks in large part to his new stylist, Jenna Tyson, who's been styling Bieber since October 2024.

Tyson’s imprint on Bieber’s style manifests as a fusion of Bieber’s established love for oversized garbs with more fashion-forward pieces from designers like Willy Chavarria and 424. The SKYLRK clothes seen in Bieber's Instagram posts reveal a similar XXXL look, down to the wrapped bathrobe-like tops and supersized slouchy socks

SKYLRK is so glossy that its flashy wares even pose a bright contrast to DREW, the streetwear-ish six-year-old apparel line that Bieber co-founded with former stylist Ryan Good.

Where DREW's selection once leaned hard on vibrant primary hues, its website is now packed with ESSENTIALS-like tans and beutrals.

SKYLRK's apparel, meanwhile, goes hard on splashy pinks, greens, yellows, and oranges.

Regardless of how nice this colorful change of pace may seem, it's not enough for the many Beliebers flooding Bieber's comments craving new music — not clothes.

But as us Rihanna fans can advise, they really ought to take what they can get.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
