Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Justin Bieber Might've Accidentally Revealed His New Streetwear Brand

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

When Justin Bieber and wife Hailey left a Churchome service in Los Angeles on December 13, they simultaneously redefined the term "church clothes" and possibly revealed SKYLRK, Bieber's new streetwear brand. Maybe.

It’s all in Justin’s kicks. Though he's a known fan of Nike and New Balance, Bieber has recently been seen wearing all these strange new sneakers that look like they're from the future. In fact, they may very well all be from the future: they apparently don’t exist. Yet.

See, there is no Instagram page, website, or other platform for SKYLRK, the brand imprinted under the sole of the shoes that Bieber wore that night.

Instead, the only thing that turns up is a legal doc outlining the 2022 copyright filing for SKYLRK's name and logos. It says that SKYLRK has been registered as an apparel brand, namely for sneakers, boots, and casual clothing like t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and so on. 

The attorney on record for SKYLRK Holdco, LLC? One Bobby Ghajar, a lawyer at Cooley, who was part of the legal team that advised Hailey Bieber on trademarks for Rhode, her beauty brand. It's all coming together.

So, Justin Bieber trying to create a sneaker brand? Back in 2018, he did half-seriously announce that Skylark Tylark was an “alter-ego” of his, a strange connection but not an impossible one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bieber has also been wearing other styles of mysterious sneakers and slides over the past weeks, fueling the possibility that these are all prototypes for SKYLRK, which could very well be his own brand, one that will eventually encompass more than footwear alone.

It's also possible that Bieber is operating SKYLRK with Ryan Good, his good pal and the founder of Drew House, another brand that Bieber has happily worn of his own volition and quite often at that.

All we have, for now, is their outfits. And they're pretty classic Bieber looks, in that sense.

Both Justin and Hailey wore Balenciaga leather jackets after taking a (sorta, kinda) break from wearing the brand over the past year. Hailey looked sleek in her crop top and long leather coat, while Bieber paired his jacket with wide jeans (embroidered with weed leaves) that sat atop his SKYLRK sneakers.

Ordinary stuff, really, which really makes the SKYLRK situation by far the most interesting element of this entire affair. Maybe this is what Justin's been working on all year instead of putting out music? 

We Recommend
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2022-23 Season
    • Sneakers
  • brown boots, waterproof shoes, brown boots with orange laces, pink mules
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hey Dad, Can I Borrow Your Jorts This Summer?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    New Balance Elevates The Dad Sneaker Movement, And Here Are The Best
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Jason Momoa wears a tall hat, houndstooth coat & slippers while eating Cheez-Its at The Late Show studios
    Moment of Zen: Jason Momoa Eating Cheez-Its & Wearing a Giant Hat 
    • Style
  • JJJJound's adidas Samba sneaker collaboration in white and black leather with a gum sole
    JJJJound's adidas Samba Is Exactly What You Expect
    • Sneakers
  • Justin Bieber wears SKYLRK sneakers, his own sneaker brand
    Justin Bieber Might've Accidentally Revealed His New Streetwear Brand
    • Style
  • bape and bored ape yacht club's collaborative white t-shirt with a camouflage ape head
    Is There Still a Market for NFT Streetwear Merch?
    • Style
  • F/CE.
    F/CE. Is Bridging Japanese And Danish Design
    • Street Style
  • supreme box logo tees 2023
    Be Merry: Santa Supreme Is Dropping Box Logo Tees
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023