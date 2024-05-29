Hailey Bieber Is Making Maternity Style Great Again

It's no surprise that Hailey Bieber, the Internet's favorite it-girl, is making maternity style her own. Whether the model — who announced her pregnancy with husband Justin Bieber a few weeks ago — is wearing extra-baggy bottoms or forgoing pants altogether, she has a knack for making, well, everything look effortlessly cool.

The Biebers have laid relatively low since going public with their pregnancy, but the duo stepped out to attend fellow famous person Billie Eilish's concert at Kia Forum earlier this week.

A little over six months pregnant, Hailey flexed her styling skills — and flashed her baby bump. While the model's white crop top, Fila dad cap, and low-slung sweat shorts kept things casually comfortable, her oversized Joe Rocket motorcycle jacket added a dash of dressiness.

Sprinkling in a bit of business casual, Hailey put "wrong shoe theory" to the test, finishing off her 'fit with a pair of square-toed loafers.

Oh, and we can't forget her Rhode phone case, the subject of heated debate upon its release back in February.

Backgrid

Justin, perpetually committed to being as cozy as possible (even if it means looking hilariously out of place), donned a gigantic plaid hoodie with a knit beanie, black tank top, and baggy cargo pants. The singer's feet are swaddled in what appear to be Subu-adjacent slippers.

Few celebrity pregnancies have drummed up as much noise as the Biebers' — the last time a Hollywood baby has generated this much anticipation was when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting.

Hailey is certainly holding a flame to Rih's peerless maternity 'fits. Perhaps Justin will take a page from Rocky's book and start embracing dadcore once Baby Bieber is born?