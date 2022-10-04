Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Run, Don't Walk: JW Anderson's 'Run Hany' Collab Is Here

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Brand: JW Anderson

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at JW Anderson's website

Editor's Notes: Collaboration is the name of the fashion game, and Jonathan Anderson is winning.

The British designer just unveiled his latest pop culture co-sign: a capsule collection of apparel, footwear, and accessories paying homage to Korean manga Run Hany.

First teased on Instagram, JW Anderson's Bumper Moon bag is printed with Run Hany's protagonist, a scrappy, rebellious teenage girl with preternatural track and field running skills — athletic abilities referenced with a series of track suits bearing graphics from the show.

The series, which ran from 1985 to 1988, boasts a cult following and timelessly appealing themes (coming-of-age, love, and loss), making it perfect collaboration fodder.

JW Anderson
1 / 10

The manga-fashion crossover is one of several fandom-ready projects Anderson has recently overseen. Also for FW22, the designer mined the cult of Carrie, another title with a dedicated fanbase, for a range apparel printed with iconic visuals from the film: bloody prom queen tiaras and a gore-soaked Sissy Spacek.

JW Anderson / Juergen Teller
1 / 3

And don't forget Loewe's Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro collections, team-ups that flew off shelves in minutes.

From cult classics to blockbusters, Anderson is transforming the best of the big (and small) screen into fashion.

