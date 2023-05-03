Sign up to never miss a drop
Kanye's a Man United Fan, Who Knew?

Kanye "Ye" West is a Manchester United fan, that's if his recent 'fit during the reveal of his YEEZY SEASON 10 collection is anything to go by.

Taking place inside barren West Hollywood storefront, Ye's secret fashion show revealed hardly any YEEZY brand clothing of note, with the focus predominantly on a handful of bald models wearing white tees and black pants.

Ye himself, though, was sporting something a little more interesting during the casting: an Umbro Manchester United training sweater from the Premier League side's 1992/93 campaign, a holy grail layering piece when it comes to football nostalgia.

Paired with what looks to be some black leggings, Ye was spotted alongside new wife Bianca Censori who were making their first appearance since attending Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God runway show together in late April.

Ye wearing United colors doesn't mean he's a die hard Red Devil of course, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is proof enough that wearing a team's jersey doesn't necessarily condone your support.

That being said, this image of Kanye wearing football gear from two years ago might suggest otherwise?

Nevertheless, amidst the extremely sparse YEEZY SEASON 10 collection (the less we hear from Ye, the anti-Semite, though, the better), seemingly more focused on creating a mere vibe than it was in showcasing a full clothing collection, Ye's United 'fit is undeniably more interesting.

