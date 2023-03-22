Kim Kardashian Is the Worst Thing to Happen to Football Since the Super League

Football fans, read it and weep; the Kardashian Curse is real, oh, so real. After a mother-and-son trip to the Emirates saw Arsenal crumble on penalties, Kim took a trip to PSG's Le Parc des Princes. The result? A 2-0 loss, of course.

Superstition and sports go hand in hand. Pregame rituals, lucky charms, and whatever else; fans and players alike know their totems and omens, but I'm sure no one in football would have imagined that Kim Kardashian would be the flame that brings the house down.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, for context – if you've stayed well away from the internet over the past few days, you might be unaware that Kim K has been getting about the UK and Europe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It all began last week when the face of the Kardashian family was spotted at Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates, alongside her son Saint. As we all know by now, this led to a defeated Arsenal being knocked out of the Europa League.

The following day, the squad made their way over to the London Eye, where Saint donned Arsenal's training gear.

Obviously, you can't do a UK football tour without channeling your inner WAG, which Kim achieved with a visit to Selfridges to check in on SKIMS, which ended up with a flick in front of a Victoria Beckham ad.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

After a facetime call with Arsenal's star boy Bukayo Saka, a visit from Deli Ali, and getting the pints around London on a pub crawl for St. Patrick's Day, the star found herself headed to Paris for another spot of footy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, you'd probably be forgiven for assuming the superstition surrounding a Kardashian Curse is just an Arsenal thing – they say we're always looking for an excuse – yet Kim's Ligue 1 appearance says otherwise. Funny how they've only paid visits to teams at the top of their respective leagues, hey?

PSG, as you'll know, is home to three of the game's biggest stars. Messi, Mbappe, and Nyemar Jr. With such an incredibly talented front three, there's an expectation of glory.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For Paris Saint-Germain, Le Parc des Princes is a fortress; a fortification at which the team's managed a two-year run without taking a loss; until Kim Kardashian (and Kendall Jenner) came to town, that is.

Unfortunately for the Parisian side, Kim's bad luck charms were busy at work once again, seeing to a 2-0 defeat.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

I don't know what Kim keeps in her pockets, but there's something about her that puts home teams on the back foot.

Dare I say it, Kim Kardashian, and her globetrotting stint in the beautiful game, is the worst thing to happen to football since the Super League. Fortunately, the Super League never found its legs – Kim, however, looks set to bring the game's league leaders to their knees.

Here's hoping Manchester City is next in line. Please.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Thanks to her tour across the UK and Europe, which, for some reason has been football-heavy – perhaps the documentary she's filming has something to do with Saint's love of the sport. Whatever the reason, she's giving Drake and NOCTA football a run for its money.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Obviously, Kim makes headlines wherever she goes, but her football comings and goings have really cooked up a storm in the UK – the England boys are even talking about her run-ins in the changing room.

To top it all off, Arsenal has gone out on a promotion run on Instagram and TikTok for Kim's visit, sending Eddie Nketiah out to gift the reality TV star a jersey of her own.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you'd asked me a month ago if Kim Kardashian would be the biggest topic in English football in a week that saw Fulham get three red cards in 60 seconds, Conte rip Tottenham a new one, and the Euro qualifiers kick off, I'd call you a liar.