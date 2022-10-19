All Eyez On Karim Benzema's Ballon d'Or 'Fit

Over the weekend, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in football took place. The Ballon d'Or (literally "Golden Ball") is an annual award presented by the French news magazine France Football, with its winners considered the best player of the previous sporting year.

This time around, Real Madrid's captain Karim Benzema snagged the prize as its oldest-ever winner. Adored for his style on and off the pitch, Benzema pulled up to take the win wearing a $400,000 Richard Mille watch and a $33,000 Tiffany bracelet.

If you've ever found yourself hours deep in Benzema's highlight reels or flicking through his Instagram, you'll know that his on-pitch finesse matches that of his off-pitch style. Never one to miss the back of the net, the star athlete joined Fendi as its newest ambassador earlier this year, giving his style the Kim Jones seal of approval.

His luxury taste is clear, with an assortment of watches appearing alongside his Fendi pieces, Jean Paul Gaultier sunglasses collaboration, Louis Vuitton, Celine, and plenty more.

Always one to express these tastes, it's no surprise that he marked one of the most monumental wins of his career, the Ballon d'Or, in style. Emulating the style of one of his idols, Tupac, Benzema donned a shawl-lapelled FENDI MTM tuxedo with a flat bow tie, FENDI Shadow patent leather lace-up shoes, and clear lens glasses.

The fit, clearly inspired by Tupac's at the 1996 American Music Awards, was further elevated with the "flick of the wrist," so to speak.

On one wrist, the Frenchman sported the Richard Mille RM 72-01 watch, valued at $400,000, while the other was decorated with a $33,000 Rose Gold Tiffany T T1 hinged bangle fitted with 4.08-carat diamonds.

Quickly following the event, adidas celebrated Benzema's win by launching a special-edition jersey and a custom pair of X Speedportal boots.

If you're going to win, win in style, right?