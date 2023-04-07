Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Brooklyn Nets' City Edition Uniforms Got KAWS'd

Culture

KAWS is a busy man. The Brooklyn Nets recently shook hands with KAWS, enlisting the Brooklyn-based artist to design its 2023-2024 City Edition uniforms.

At the hands of Brian Donnelly (better known as KAWS), the Nets' forthcoming Nike City Edition gear – which lands at the Nets' website and physical store at Barclays Center in the fall season — gets an artsy and playful edge.

The seasonal jersey boasts a vibrant pattern inspired by KAWS' 2019 Tension series. At the same time, KAWS reworks the "Nets" in his signature puffy, graffiti-style font, as stamped across the chest, followed by the jersey number.

Naturally, the same pattern takes over the shorts as KAWS' unmistakable "XX' motif marks the spot on the elastic waistband. And to seal the collaborative effort, KAWS' autograph rests right above the shorts' specification tag.

The collaboration between the KAWS and the Brooklyn Nets marks is not only the start of a two-year friendship between the brands, but it's also KAWS' first time linking with a professional sports organization.

The Nets isn't the only one wanting a piece of the KAWS pie. Last month, NIGO surprised us, naming KAWS as an advisor at Otsumo Co., Ltd., which oversees the Human Made brand.

Will a third partnership be the charm for a year of KAWS linkups? Only time will time.

