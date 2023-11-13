NTS x Highsnobiety Is Made To Be Worn And Listened To

Brand: NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy: Online from the Highsnobiety Shop and on the Highsnobiety iOS app

Release Date: November 15 at 15:00 CET

Editor's Notes: Founded as a DIY project in East London, NTS has become a global tastemaker with a far-reaching, worldwide community.

Its online station has three million monthly listeners who tune in regularly to hear its eclectic mix of curated musical genres and always pack out its parties.

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

It's also become popular for its graphic merch collections and Highsnobiety has linked up with the music platform to create a collaborative 19-piece drop.

The NTS x Highsnobiety collection is a casual selection spanning from a puffy, co-branded cushion to a matching nylon tracksuit.

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

The drop forefronts a custom-made rendition of the NTS logo which sees its three-letter name turned into three playful characters. This is used across the collection from homeware (including a reversible blanket) to clothing and accessories.

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

Alongside this co-branded graphic is a range of abstract, nature-inspired visuals. Blurry flowers are woven into fluffy alpaca knitwear and embroidered across a selection of track tops, pants, and skirts while a waving apple can be found on an oversized T-shirt and an accompanying, smaller-fitting baby tee.

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

All modeled by members of NTS's community, the six musical talents found in our lookbook also created exclusive mixes inspired by the clothing in the drop — making this a collaboration that you can both wear and listen to.

Goya Gumbani, mi-el, Kasra V, Kirou Kirou, Ursula Holliday, and Rachel Grace Almeida all produced mixes that spotlight their varied music tastes. You can listen to all six mixes now on the NTS website in the lead-up to the release of our 19-piece collection on November 15.

Keep scrolling to shop NTS x Highsnobiety

Nuts To Soup Crewneck $165 NTS x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Brushed Nylon Track Jacket $265 NTS x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Alpaca Fuzzy Sweater Vest $200 NTS x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Record Storage Canvas Bag $65 NTS x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety