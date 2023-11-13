Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

NTS x Highsnobiety Is Made To Be Worn And Listened To

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Sign up to never miss a drop

Brand: NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy: Online from the Highsnobiety Shop and on the Highsnobiety iOS app

Release Date: November 15 at 15:00 CET

Editor's Notes: Founded as a DIY project in East London, NTS has become a global tastemaker with a far-reaching, worldwide community.

Its online station has three million monthly listeners who tune in regularly to hear its eclectic mix of curated musical genres and always pack out its parties.

NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

It's also become popular for its graphic merch collections and Highsnobiety has linked up with the music platform to create a collaborative 19-piece drop.

The NTS x Highsnobiety collection is a casual selection spanning from a puffy, co-branded cushion to a matching nylon tracksuit.

NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon
NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

The drop forefronts a custom-made rendition of the NTS logo which sees its three-letter name turned into three playful characters. This is used across the collection from homeware (including a reversible blanket) to clothing and accessories.

Alongside this co-branded graphic is a range of abstract, nature-inspired visuals. Blurry flowers are woven into fluffy alpaca knitwear and embroidered across a selection of track tops, pants, and skirts while a waving apple can be found on an oversized T-shirt and an accompanying, smaller-fitting baby tee.

NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon
NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon, Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

All modeled by members of NTS's community, the six musical talents found in our lookbook also created exclusive mixes inspired by the clothing in the drop — making this a collaboration that you can both wear and listen to.

Goya Gumbani, mi-el, Kasra V, Kirou Kirou, Ursula Holliday, and Rachel Grace Almeida all produced mixes that spotlight their varied music tastes. You can listen to all six mixes now on the NTS website in the lead-up to the release of our 19-piece collection on November 15.

Keep scrolling to shop NTS x Highsnobiety

Logo Blanket

$185

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Fleece Flower Hoodie

$165

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Nuts To Soup Crewneck

$165

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Graphic T-Shirt

$70

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Apple T-Shirt

$75

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Apple Baby Tee

$65

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Brushed Nylon Track Jacket

$265

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Brushed Nylon Track Jacket

$265

Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Brushed Nylon Trackpants

$175

Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Brushed Nylon Trackpants

$175

Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Brushed Nylon Skirt

$90

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Alpaca Fuzzy Sweater Vest

$200

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Record Storage Canvas Bag

$65

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Flower Cushion

$50

NTS x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Logo Patch Cap

$60

Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Loulou Paris Is The Must-Visit Restaurant for Design Lovers
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Our Limited-Edition Diptyque Candle Harnesses The Smell of Paris
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For Le Petit Nicolas's Latest Adventure, He's 'Not In Paris'
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    With Jean Paul Gaultier, Our Not In Paris Collection Has Finally Earned Its (Sailor) Stripes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Turned adidas Stan Smiths Parisian
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's newest super shoe is also its chunkiest.
    New Balance's Newest Super Shoe Has More Sole Than Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Palace & Kappa designed a race-ready collection for F1's Alpine ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 19.
    *Of Course* Palace Is Dropping an F1 Collab
    • Style
  • mcdonald's crocs collab
    McDonald's & Crocs' Grimace Shoes Kinda Go Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Harry Styles BRIT Awards 2023
    Harry Styles' Sex-Inspired Fragrances Sure Are Pleasing
    • Beauty
  • NOAH & PUMA's Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration is all about sneakers & suits.
    EXCLUSIVE: NOAH & PUMA Are Extremely Well-Suited
    • Style
  • First looks at A$AP Rocky's debut PUMA's F1 capsule that will launch ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 17.
    A$AP Rocky's PUMA F1 Debut Is Go Go Go
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023