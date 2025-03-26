Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It’s a Cowboy Boot, It’s an Orthopedic Sneaker, It’s Classic Engineered Garments

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The similarities between Keen’s WK500 walking shoe and a pair of leather cowboy boots are minimal, to say the least. I mean, they’re both forms of footwear, but the comparisons practically end there. 

An ergonomic modern-day sneaker and a Wild West-appropriate heeled boot are glaring opposites of the footwear spectrum. And by the genius of Engineered Garments, they have been combined.

Shop Keen

First, the fashion label dressed the sneaker entirely in black. Then comes Engineered Garment’s defining silver-stitched intervention.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Mimicking the swirling patterns traditionally found on cowboy attire, the glistening silver thread injects some yeehaw energy into the otherwise technical contemporary shoe. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s what you might imagine cowboys would wear if they craved a responsive midsole and long-lasting comfort. It’s a head-on collision between orthopedic functionality and historically accurate Westernwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But that’s the kind of Americana-imbued goodness you can expect from Engineered Garments, a brand that prides itself on remixing the best of the USA’s distinct fashions. 

Following hot on the heels of its patchworked Red Wing boots and nutty Reebok shoes, these rootin' tootin' sneakers will be released on March 28.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

They are, strangely enough, not the only pair of ultra-comfy sneakers crossed with cowboy boots to emerge in recent months. In late February, Japanese label TOGA revealed some Western-flavored ASICS on the runway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It all feeds into a strong Western-inspired spirit that continues to run rampant in fashion. It's not just cowboy hats and double denim making a resurgance, dad shoes are also entering the wild west.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

VaqueraWomen Painted Workwear Jacket
$645.00
Available in:
S
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Stockholm Surfboard ClubRelaxed Fit Trousers
$295.00
Available in:
M

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Courtesy of Japan: Blinged-Out ASICS Sneakers More Cowboy Boot Than Dad Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • First, Bottega Veneta Made Its Own Timbs. Now, Timberland Made Its Own Bottegas
    • Sneakers
  • Japan's Coolest Megaretailer & New York's Workwear Savants Kick It Old-School
    • Style
  • Jil Sander, Lemaire, EG: UNIQLO's Best Collabs Are (Briefly) Back
    • Style
  • adidas' Classic Sneaker Gets Its Well-Deserved Flowers
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • It’s a Cowboy Boot, It’s an Orthopedic Sneaker, It’s Classic Engineered Garments
    • Sneakers
  • Wearable Tech Is Back In Fashion — Minus the Tech
    • Style
  • An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight
    • Sneakers
  • Would You Wear a Monster on Your Wrist?
    • Watches
  • Timberland’s Boat Shoe Is Better Backless
    • Sneakers
  • Our Legacy, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now