It’s a Cowboy Boot, It’s an Orthopedic Sneaker, It’s Classic Engineered Garments

The similarities between Keen’s WK500 walking shoe and a pair of leather cowboy boots are minimal, to say the least. I mean, they’re both forms of footwear, but the comparisons practically end there.

An ergonomic modern-day sneaker and a Wild West-appropriate heeled boot are glaring opposites of the footwear spectrum. And by the genius of Engineered Garments, they have been combined.

First, the fashion label dressed the sneaker entirely in black. Then comes Engineered Garment’s defining silver-stitched intervention.

Mimicking the swirling patterns traditionally found on cowboy attire, the glistening silver thread injects some yeehaw energy into the otherwise technical contemporary shoe.

It’s what you might imagine cowboys would wear if they craved a responsive midsole and long-lasting comfort. It’s a head-on collision between orthopedic functionality and historically accurate Westernwear.

But that’s the kind of Americana-imbued goodness you can expect from Engineered Garments, a brand that prides itself on remixing the best of the USA’s distinct fashions.

Following hot on the heels of its patchworked Red Wing boots and nutty Reebok shoes, these rootin' tootin' sneakers will be released on March 28.

They are, strangely enough, not the only pair of ultra-comfy sneakers crossed with cowboy boots to emerge in recent months. In late February, Japanese label TOGA revealed some Western-flavored ASICS on the runway.

It all feeds into a strong Western-inspired spirit that continues to run rampant in fashion. It's not just cowboy hats and double denim making a resurgance, dad shoes are also entering the wild west.