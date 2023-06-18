Kendrick Lamar's Finsta Is Having a Wild Sneaker Journey

For his birthday, Kendrick Lamar decided to make his @jojoruski Instagram public, inviting fans to partake in normal moments like selfies, inspo photo dumps, and nature walk videos made by the reclusive artist. He's just like us.

Three days in, the once-private finsta has already taken us on a pretty wild sneaker journey, too, one filled with some Samba love and, uh, Fake Jordans.

Yes, King Kendrick's most recent post saw the musician flex fake Jordan sneakers. Specifically, Kendrick wore knockoff Flu Game 12s of which fans hilariously nicknamed "Fu Game" and "Pneumonia Game" in the comments.

According to Kendrick's caption, this was how the Big Stepper was "coming for [his] birthday."

Next, we saw Kendrick take a sprint in a pair of Brazil Dunks (poor Dunks). Though Kendrick heads weren't as focused on the sneakers as I was — they were trying to decipher what the musician mouthed and whether the clip was part of an upcoming music video.

And lastly, Kendrick's finsta also showed us that the musician hopped on the Samba wave. While fitted up in a Tisa Korean "Silly Hoe" hoodie and jeans, Kendrick sported the popular adidas shoe on-foot.

Over the years, the DAMN. artist has teamed up with Nike, Converse, and Reebok for sneaker collaborations. With the Big Stepper, well, stepping out in some Sambas, could that mean an adidas partnership be next? Hmm.

It's a big speculation based on one adidas moment, sure. But Rihanna did it, stepping out in some PUMAs then announcing Fenty x PUMA 2 in the days to follow.

Maybe a Kendrick Lamar x adidas collab. Maybe. Regardless, only time and the Big Stepper himself can tell.

In the meantime, enjoy Kendrick Lamar's finsta of him doing normal things the rest of us. He is human — just one with great music and a few Grammys.