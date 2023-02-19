Rihanna Resumes Her Maternity Slays in PUMAs (Yes, PUMAs!)

Let the slaying begin! Well, Rihanna does that anyways, pregnant or not. But you get the point.

Days after her Super Bowl performance-slash-baby-reveal, Rihanna grabbed dinner in Santa Monica and delivered her first maternity look while carrying baby #2.

In resuming her revolutionary maternity style, Rih donned a vintage Dior fur coat — John Galliano's Dior, at that — paired with a secondhand New York Tee reading "Love it or Eat It" and stencil jeans from the Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collab (p.s. her jeans are up for grabs on the Highsnobiety Shop, just saying).

On foot, Rihanna sported — wait — PUMA sneakers?! Specifically, the musician wore the brand's King Avanti Premium sneakers, which linger on eBay (you can't even find them at retailers, let alone the PUMA site).

The slim, quilted shoe wasn't much of a fan favorite — a Google review gave them two stars — but obviously, the style icon doesn't care. She rides her own style wave.

I can't remember the last I saw her in PUMAs, besides her own Fenty collabs (what a time to be alive when Rih had us fighting for her creepers and fur slides).

In 2014, she signed on to the PUMA fam as its women's creative director, a role now occupied by June Ambrose.

After many swift sellouts and Rihanna helping PUMA rack up nearly $1 billion in sales, the partnership sadly ended in 2017. The SS18 show served as the final collaborative collection, with Rih blowing us a farewell kiss as she rode away on a dirt bike.

So, what could her latest PUMA feets mean? It's not necessarily impossible for a Rih-turn at PUMA (sorry, I couldn't help it). I mean, PUMA already has a couple Roc Nation names under its wing, including Jay-Z and J. Cole. One more, especially the woman who helped boost earnings, can't hurt.

The people — it's me, I'm the people — would love to see Fenty x PUMA 2.0.

At the same, it may not mean anything. Rihanna has always worn a heap of Nike sneakers, contributed to the Samba wave, and most recently, flexed MM6 Maison Margiela's Salomon collab. The bad gal loves kicks just as much as her Amina Muaddi heels or Tom Ford padlock sandals.

You know what they say: "Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern." So, only time — and two more PUMA moments — will tell.