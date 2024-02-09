Gym Shoes & a Suit? Only Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most fashionable people in the universe these days, so much so that he can even make his incredibly ordinary Nike gym sneakers look stylish.

While attending a party ahead of the Super Bowl in early February 2024, Lamar pulled a signature move by dressing up, all while dressing his feet down.

The outfit was fairly simple: Kendrick wore a simple black suit and white button-down shirt with a long, almost rosary-like necklace reminiscent of how he styles Chanel jewelry.

On his feet, a pair of bright yellow Nike running shoes gleamed from below, and only someone with the grace of Kendrick could truly pull it off. Sneakers and suits are no longer the taboo they once were and anyone with an iota of taste can put together a good look but, even then, we’re usually talking about “formal-ish” sneakers, like a pair of Sambas or Air Force 1s.

You know, stylish shoes that're classic and low-key enough to sit well with some tailoring..

But neon Nikes? Marshalls-lookin' running sneakers? Anyone else would have been turned away at the door for breaking the dress code but Kendrick is Kendrick. Somehow, it works. He's truly a man of the people.

That's the thing about dudes with great style. They can make even the world's most ordinary shoes look downright dynamic. In Kendrick's case, it's a matter of balancing the width of his pants with the slight chunk of his screamingly loud shoes, almost offsetting the dull gleam of his wool set-up with the LOOK AT ME Nike sneakers.

Kendrick has a knack for pulling off the unexpected, whether it’s stands of pearls and Chanel tweed jackets or almost singlehandedly making vintage adidas basketball sneakers look couture-able.

Basically, this guy can do it all. Even regular schmegular Nike running sneakers.