Amid His Martine Rose Era, Kendrick Lamar Crowns Himself Best-Dressed

Babe, wake up. New Kendrick and Baby Keem just dropped.

Indeed, the familial duo — Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem are cousins — surprised fans with "The Hillbillies" song and music video (Tyler, the Creator made a cameo, by the way).

With "The Hillbillies," we again witness Kendrick stir the pot with bars that will get folks talking. Fresh off proclaiming himself an honorary Beyhive member, the musician has now crowned himself best-dressed from this point on.

"I'm best-dressed movin' forward," Kendrick rapped. Admittedly, Kendrick's looks as of late have been quite impressive, courtesy of names like Wales Bonner, Louis Vuitton, and Martine Rose (as worn in the pic above).

Of those names, there's no doubt that Martine Rose is Kendrick's fave right now (he wears the London-based brand when he's bored, per his lyrics). He even flexes a t-shirt from the Martine Rose x Tommy Hilfiger collaboration in the video.

Last year, Kendrick showed love to the British-Jamaican designer, who designed a custom leather cowboy 'fit for him and advanced his yeehaw agenda in the same breath.

"Bucketlist to work with Martine Rose," he wrote in since-archived post. "She camera shy but gangsta. Say hello to my young."

Of course, much praise is due to his current stylist Taylor McNeill, the fashion mind behind his recent stylish looks like the Grammys, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers cover, and now his "The Hillbillies" ensembles.

So, best-dressed moving forward? Eh, that's debatable but I respect the confidence. If anything, I'd say he's definitely a worthy contender as his looks have been quite good here lately.

I mean, with Martine in rotation, how could one lose, style wise?