Kendrick Lamar Shox the Grammys in Martine Rose x Nike

Just like that, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards has come and gone. A night that sits in the back of artists' and music fans' minds all year long, fraught with disappointment and controversy; it's not all bad, though. Kendrick Lamar taking home the award for Best Rap Album in a pair of Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4? Now that's a moment.

Kendrick Lamar and the Grammy Awards are pretty much synonymous at this point. As of last weekend, the decorated rapper boasts a total of 16. The thing is, even when Kendrick doesn't win, he's still one of the night's hottest topics. Macklemore's win and subsequent cringeworthy text to Lamar in 2014? That's one we'll never forget.

When Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers dropped in 2022, hip-hop fans worldwide had no doubts that it would be an award-winning project. Flawless from front to back in true K Dot style, three awards for Best Rap Song, Album, and Performance felt like poetic justice.

This was, of course, a huge moment for Kendrick. Perhaps, an even bigger moment for hip-hop.

Deserved wins and golden trophies aside, the spectacle of a rap category triple threat was made all the more special by Kendrick's slick 'fit.

Donning a full look from Martine Rose's FW23 runway, the rap star stunned in a seemingly customized version of a blue-toned oversized vintage-style track jacket. Unlike the runway version, Kendrick's was void of tassel down the rear of the arms.

Beneath was a pinstriped shirt with a wild graphic tie, black casual suit trousers, and of course, the pièce de résistance, a pair of purple-blue gradient Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4.

Completing the look with a touch of his own, a custom embroidered pgLang (an acronym for Program Language, an American entertainment company founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free) LA Dodgers New Era Cap sat up top.

A showstopper of a sneaker, the business meets street silhouette has certainly been divisive since initial pairs hit the market. Whether or not you're feeling to secure a set of your own, there's no denying that Kendrick made his moment in the look.